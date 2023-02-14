Belgium Plans to Launch New 30-Year Government Bond

By Emese Bartha

Belgium has hired banks for the syndicated launch of new 30-year, June 2054-dated government bonds in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the lead manager banks said in a deal announcement on Tuesday.

Given the upcoming issuance, Belgium's bond auction scheduled for Feb. 20 has been cancelled.

The banks hired as joint lead managers for the deal are BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura as joint bookrunners.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 0932ET