  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Belgium Plans to Launch New 30-Year Government Bond

02/14/2023 | 09:33am EST
By Emese Bartha


Belgium has hired banks for the syndicated launch of new 30-year, June 2054-dated government bonds in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the lead manager banks said in a deal announcement on Tuesday.

Given the upcoming issuance, Belgium's bond auction scheduled for Feb. 20 has been cancelled.

The banks hired as joint lead managers for the deal are BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura as joint bookrunners.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 0932ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 1.91% 64.51 Real-time Quote.18.91%
BNP PARIBAS FORTIS SA 2.27% 36 Real-time Quote.18.42%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.18% 11.504 Delayed Quote.7.39%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.04% 99.42 Delayed Quote.15.78%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.11% 912 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.10% 1029 Delayed Quote.0.98%
