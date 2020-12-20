Belgium bars travel from UK over new coronavirus strain -VRT

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Belgium will close its borders
to planes and trains coming from the United Kingdom to prevent
importing a new strain of the coronavirus, Prime Minister
Alexander de Croo told the VRT broadcaster on Sunday.
The ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar
services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at
least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, VRT said.
Belgium was also in touch with France over road transit
passengers from Britain, VRT said, a day after the neighboring
Netherlands also banned flights carrying passengers from Britain
over coronavirus.
Britain on Saturday tightened its COVID-19 restrictions,
saying a new strain of the virus was responsible for spiraling
infection numbers.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)