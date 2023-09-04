BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Belgium has raised a record of 21.9 billion euros ($23.7 billion) from savers in a retail bond sale it designed to compete with bank deposits, its debt agency said on Monday.

The Belgian government specifically designed the bond to encourage banks to raise the rates they pay savers.

As a result of the vast size of the retail bond sale, the debt agency will reduce its short-dated debt issuance for 2023 by 10.4 billion euros, and longer-dated debt issuance by 2.25 billion euros. It will also increase its cash reserve position by around 9 billion euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Bart Meijer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)