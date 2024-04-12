BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said on Friday he will meet with his Ukrainian counter part next week in Washington during the International Monetary Fund's meeting to discuss the European Union's financial aid to the country. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)
Stock Market News in real time
Behind the numbers - €36.5 million for Stellantis' Tavares, on what basis?
Japan's Nikkei ends higher as chip shares track US tech stocks, Fast Retailing weighs
If Fed hikes spurred rent inflation, markets should relax :Mike Dolan
Bank of Korea Stands Pat for 10th Straight Time, Keeping Guard Up Against Inflation -- Update
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Belgium's Finance Minister to meet Ukraine counter part next week to discuss aid