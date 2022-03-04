Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions

03/04/2022 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium will remove almost all its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, ending a requirement to wear masks in almost all places and scrapping the need to show a COVID-19 pass for indoor venues from cafes to sports halls.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the major easing of measures has come almost exactly two years since the pandemic first struck the country, which is home to NATO and EU institutions.

"I think it is an important page that we are turning. It is a symbol principally of our resilience and perseverance faced with a pandemic that gave us little chance to rest," he told a news conference.

From Monday, Belgians wanting to dine in a restaurant, drink in a bar or visit a museum or cinema will no longer need to show a COVID pass, proving vaccination, recent recovery from infection or a negative test. The move mirrors a change planned in neighbouring France for March 14.

Masks, currently required for most indoor venues, will only be mandatory on public transport and in hospitals and care homes. Capacity limits on indoor venues will also be lifted.

Belgians returning from travel to other EU countries or non-EU countries with the pandemic under control would also no longer be required to fill in special COVID forms.

COVID infections have dropped from a record above 75,000 on Jan. 24 during the peak of the Omicron variant surge to a daily average of about 6,000 in the week to Feb 28, one of the lowest per capita rates in Europe.

Hospital admissions, patients in intensive care and fatalities have also declined sharply and did not hit the peaks of previous waves.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57aAnalysis-War in Ukraine puts pressure on East European banks to prop up sinking currencies
RE
10:56aLebanese bank closes over 30 British-held accounts after UK ruling-depositors' group
RE
10:56aRussia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia
RE
10:54aWall St drops 1% as Ukraine worries eclipse strong jobs data
RE
10:49aAt least 56 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan
RE
10:47aAt least 56 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan
RE
10:44aBelgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
RE
10:43aSwiss to waive anti-trust rules for gas companies seeking new supplies
RE
10:41aFrance activates nuclear watchdog crisis centre after Ukraine nuclear plant fire
RE
10:41aBiden meets Niinisto as support grows in Finland for NATO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
3BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5The latest from London: The FTSE 100 plunges after nuclear plant attack

HOT NEWS