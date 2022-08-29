Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Belgium supports energy price caps, suspending trading in EU power crunch

08/29/2022 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Electric pylons are seen at a combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Drogenbos

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium has backed introducing price caps for European Union's gas and electricity hubs, as well as suspending trade in case of "irrational market behaviour", according to a note seen by Reuters on Monday.

The 27-nation EU is looking for ways to tackle soaring energy prices, including discussing price caps for markets spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reduced gas supplies to Europe.

Eurostat said earlier this year Belgium had the highest energy inflation in the EU and the government in Brussels tinkered with taxes and tariffs to alleviate the pain on consumers. It has also called for reforms of the EU energy market.

"Price levels for gas trading on European hubs should be capped in order to limit irrational market behaviour," the Belgian government said in the note.

With LNG terminals and gas pipelines connecting Europe and the world, wholesale prices should not be significantly higher in Europe than at the U.S. Henry Hub or Asia's JKM, it said.

"If price ceilings are installed in the gas market, the price ceilings in the electricity market must also be revised", added the note, which also lays out the Belgian government's stance ahead of talks among the bloc's energy ministers.

It called for suspension in wholesale trading if necessary and for a review of pricing that currently translates higher gas prices into more expensive electricity, even if the latter is produced from nuclear or renewable sources.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aBelgium supports energy price caps, suspending trading in EU power crunch
RE
07:41aHungary seeks increased gas supplies from Gazprom -foreign minister
RE
07:38aChina policy steps this year exceed those of 2020 - state media cites premier
RE
07:31aTSX futures fall as precious metals slide on U.S. rate worries
RE
07:26aUkraine says long-anticipated southern offensive has begun
RE
07:25aCorn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hits U.S. crops
RE
07:16aIndian shares close at 1-month low on hawkish Fed stance
RE
07:15aRESTAURANTS' NEW NORMAL : fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff
RE
07:15aUkraine's southern military command says it destroyed more than…
RE
07:13aUrkaine's southern military command urges civilians from areas a…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
5Stocks weak, dollar hot as rate fever strikes bonds

HOT NEWS