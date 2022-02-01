Belgium to cut VAT in response to energy price spike

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Belgium will cut value added tax
on electricity as part of a package to shield consumers from
rising energy prices, the prime minister said on Tuesday.
European gas and power prices have spiked this year as
economies recover from the impact of the COVID pandemic,
contributing to higher bills and inflating the price of many
goods.
"It is a difficult situation, the government has shown that
it can take balanced measures that respond to realities on the
ground," prime minister Alexander De Croo told a news
conference.
With talks dragging until early hours of the night, the
government decided on Tuesday to cut value added tax on
electricity from 21% to 6% from March 1 until July 1, to give a
100 euros cheque to Belgians and to extend the social price
rate.
The energy package should amount to 1.1 billion euros
($1.24 billion), according to energy minister Tinne Van der
Straeten, an average reduction for households of 165 euros.
Most of the European Union's 27 countries have drawn up
measures to cushion consumers from high energy prices. Bugaria
froze regulated heat and power prices until end-March, Spain and
France capped energy bill increases, while countries including
Sweden have offered compensation to worst-hit households.
Tuesday's move came after weeks of discussions inside the
divided Belgian government over how to support consumers with
soaring energy bills.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Editing by Louise Heavens)