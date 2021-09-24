Belize Announces Successful Results of Bond Offer

24 Sep 2021
The Government of Belize announced that it has received tender orders for its offer, as set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated 13 September 2021, equal to 84.38% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding bonds.
