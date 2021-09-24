Log in
Belize Announces Successful Results of Bond Offer

09/24/2021 | 08:52pm EDT
24 Sep 2021

The Government of Belize announced that it has received tender orders for its offer, as set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated 13 September 2021, equal to 84.38% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding bonds.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 00:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
