Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hours before they are set to
take the helm of a country in crisis, U.S. President-elect Joe
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to honor the
nearly 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 at a
lighting ceremony in Washington on Tuesday.
The ceremony will be the first federal event memorializing
the country's COVID-19 victims and will occur on the last day of
Donald Trump's presidency, after the Trump administration's
pandemic response has been blamed for the United States having
the highest COVID-19 death toll of any country in the world.
The United States was on track to reach two grim COVID-19
milestones on Tuesday - 24 million infections and 400,000 lives
lost during the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally. The
country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases and 3,220
deaths on average over the last seven days. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
The memorial planned by the incoming White House leadership
was scheduled to take place at 5:15 p.m. ET (2215 GMT) at the
Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, followed by a moment of
silence and 400 bell tolls in Georgetown to symbolically honor
the COVID-19 dead.
"The memorial will feature the lighting around the
reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and
hundreds of towns, cities, tribes, landmarks, and communities
all across the country have committed to joining the tribute in
a national moment of unity," Biden's inaugural committee said in
a statement.
The inaugural committee said it was encouraging Americans to
light candles in their windows in a show of unity, and that
national landmarks including the Empire State building in New
York City and the Space Needle in Seattle would be lit
simultaneously.
Biden plans to make coronavirus relief a top priority when
he takes office on Wednesday under unprecedented security
measures in the nation's capital.
Many of Biden's policy plans fly in the face of the Trump
administration's approach to combating the pandemic. They
include a federal mask mandate that would apply to federal
properties, planes and buses and an immediate recommitment to
the World Health Organization after Trump's withdrawal from the
agency.
While outgoing President Donald Trump had no public events
set for Tuesday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to
convene the White House Coronavirus Task Force for its last
meeting under his watch.
