Belmont Village Senior Living : and Baptist Health South Florida Break Ground on Highly Anticipated Coral Gables Community

Premier Mixed-Use Development Set to Deliver Elevated Health & Wellness Offerings for the Senior Community in South Florida

Expanding its presence in South Florida, award-winning senior housing developer and operator Belmont Village Senior Living and Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, together are breaking ground on Belmont Village Coral Gables on Wednesday, October 13th. Located at 4111 Salzedo Street, just steps away from Merrick Park, Belmont Village will offer cognitive and fitness programming, signature 24/7 health and wellness support and direct access to a dedicated Healthy Living Center by Baptist Health.

“This unique partnership is not only a first in senior housing but represents the future of senior living – prioritizing health and wellness and creating environments where people thrive as they age,” says Patricia Will, CEO and Founder of Belmont Village Senior Living. “As we build the community from the ground-up, Belmont Village is at the forefront of how wellness programming can and should be integrated into the daily lives of seniors. It is our mission to promote total wellness throughout the aging process, and the Coral Gables community is a very exciting example of our innovative collaborations alongside like-minded partners.”

Patricia Will, CEO and Founder of Belmont Village Senior Living, Brian Keely, CEO of Baptist Health South Florida, and Vince Lago, Mayor of the City of Coral Gables, will attend the event celebrating the start of construction for Belmont Village’s 33rd community and their first partnership with a renowned healthcare system. Slated to be complete by July 2023, the 350,000 square-foot building will feature a captivating exterior façade by Corwil Architects, with Moss Construction Management leading contracting.

Along with Belmont Village’s signature mixed-use model of independent living, assisted living, and memory care options, the Coral Gables development will also feature 18,388 square feet of ground floor retail and commercial space. In an entirely novel approach to senior living, Healthy Living by Baptist Health, a health and wellness center, will be available on the ground floor, serving as a wellness-focused space for all residents and local seniors. The premier 10-story senior living community will feature 232 apartments and offer first in class elder care within an urban, amenity-rich, and socially engaged setting.

“We are thrilled to work alongside Belmont Village to deliver a first-of-its-kind, wellness-focused senior living community in Coral Gables,” says Ana Lopez-Blazquez, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Baptist Health South Florida. “At Baptist Health, we believe in high-quality, compassionate care. Once complete, top notch wellness support for seniors will not just be reserved for a hospital setting – it will be found right at home for all Belmont residents – ultimately changing the paradigm for senior living in South Florida.”

At Belmont Village Coral Gables, all aspects of daily life will be influenced by Belmont Village's proprietary, evidence-based approach to programming, health, and wellness. Residents will benefit from on-site physical, speech and occupational therapy services, premiere telehealth services, short-term respite and transitional stays, Whole Brain Fitness Lifestyle, Circle of Friends® memory support, and Dedicated Memory Care Neighborhood to support cognitive strength. The carefully crafted building will provide a plethora of spaces with indoor/outdoor flexibility that promote socialization, a key aspect in successful aging. Additional amenities include five-star dining with the chef’s daily specials, an outdoor terrace, bistro and bar, group fitness room, putting green, resort-style pool, two screening rooms, an Art Atelier, beauty salon, soundproof music room, dog park, and 50-person conference room.

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit the Discovery Center located at 4201 So. Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables, call 305-446-7171, or online at www.belmontvillage.com/coralgables.

About Belmont Village Senior Living:

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of 31 first tier independent, assisted living, and award-winning memory care communities for older adults across eight states in the U.S. and Mexico. With more than 4,000 employees, Belmont Village communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, quality of care, and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked since 2018 as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Baptist Health South Florida:

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

