Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Benchmark EU carbon price breaches 70 EUR/tonne for first time

11/22/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Steam rises from the cooling towers of the coal power plant of RWE in Niederaussem

(Reuters) - The European benchmark price for carbon allowances on Monday climbed above 70 euros ($78.88) per tonne for the first time since the European Union's carbon market launched in 2005.

The December 21 EUA contract touched a high of 70.43 euros per tonne. It traded at 69.77 euros per tonne by 1016 GMT.

Colder weather and less wind power output this week left more room for fossil fuel generation, which could translate into higher demand for EUAs, Refinitiv analyst Ingvild Sorhus said in a morning comment.

"That said, with Europe being the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, worries over more lockdown measures and lower activity could weigh on markets and also carbon," she said, adding that the overall outlook remained bullish.

Monday marked the sixth consecutive day of European carbon allowances setting an all-time high.

The carbon market has been boosted by agreement on global carbon trading at the U.N. Climate Summit and surging gas prices, that lifted it above key technical resistance levels, according to analysts.

High gas prices make it more economical for power companies to burn coal, which emits twice the amount of carbon dioxide as gas power plants, requiring more carbon permits.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aIndonesia 2021 biodiesel consumption could top initial estimates - official
RE
05:45aFTSE Gains, Marks & Spencer Rises After Takeover Speculation
DJ
05:44aNamesto LIBOR-ja s 1. januarjem SARON
PU
05:44aVEDANTA RESOURCES : Anil Agarwal conferred with Philanthropy Award at Asian Business Awards 2021
PU
05:42aWheat highest in almost 9 years on supply worry; soybeans, corn firm
RE
05:35aBA-owner IAG says transatlantic bookings close to 2019 levels
RE
05:34aSouth Korea expects revenue from real estate tax to be three times higher in 2021
RE
05:34aARGUS MEDIA : Goldman Sachs says November oil price fall 'excessive'
PU
05:33aBritain's M&S shares rise on report investment firm Apollo examined bid
RE
05:31aBenchmark EU carbon price breaches 70 EUR/tonne for first time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
2World stocks off to a cautious start; euro struggles
3BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Tencent boosts Prosus profit, e-commerce trading loss widens
5No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..

HOT NEWS