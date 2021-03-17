Log in
Benchmarking study confirms DeepCoding's AI reduces IT Support costs by 25% and slashes resolution times

03/17/2021 | 07:31am EDT
  • DeepCoding’s platform is a magic bullet for enterprise CIOs to counter explosion in demand amidst IT budget cuts
  • Research shows an Economic benefit of 10X in cost of ownership savings and 100X in soft dollar productivity enhancements

DeepCoding today released an economic impact study by MetricNet, the leading Benchmarking firm, that confirms that its AI-led ITSM autonomous optimization technology significantly reduces costs while enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The analysis based on Global 2000 companies results in different markets demonstrates that DeepCoding’s strategic insights combined with AI-based autonomous optimization capabilities, optimize ticket routing, reduces ticket volumes, resolve problems more rapidly, and dramatically improves the customer experience.

The analysis confirms that DeepCoding produces an economic benefit to enterprises that is greater than 10 times the cost of the platform in cost savings and more than 100 times in monetized productivity savings. It found that in case study companies in various vertical such as insurance, retail, financial services, and managed IT services, DeepCoding’s technology led to the following average improvements:

IT Support Metric

Improvement after DeepCoding’s implementation

Total cost of ownership

24.9% Reduction

Monthly Ticket Volume

26.1% Reduction

Tickets per user per month

28.1% Reduction

Time to resolve

53.3% Reduction

Customer Satisfaction

17.5% Increase

DeepCoding’s technology has been recognized by leading global management consulting firms and Global 2000 enterprises. Most recently, the company was selected from more than 70 high-growth startups to be part of the first cohort of the Deloitte Launchpad – a program that helps Israeli growth-stage startups to expand their operations in the US.

Sebastien Adjiman, Chief Executive of DeepCoding, said: “In the face of the COVID pandemic, the enterprise ITSM sector has seen a significant increase in cost and ticket handle time that has resulted in an unprecedented decline in employee satisfaction with IT. It is absolutely vital that the industry responds to this wake-up call, as a failure to act could have a catastrophic impact on both internal and external customer satisfaction.

“DeepCoding’s transformational solution can be implemented within weeks to drastically improve the employee digital experience, reduce the time to resolve IT incidents, and slash costs. The technology provides CIOs with the ammunition required to support the digital transformation of their businesses and become first movers in the economic recovery.”


© Business Wire 2021
