Bendix Commercial Vehicles LLC : Earns Environmental Recognition From U.S. Department Of Energy's Better Plants Program

BENDIX EARNS ENVIRONMENTAL RECOGNITION FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S BETTER PLANTS PROGRAM

Plants Better Practice and Better Project awards honor their leadership," said Dr. Michael McKittrick, acting director, Advanced Manufacturing Office, U.S. Department of Energy.

Bendix's zero-waste culture supports the company's ongoing support of the United Nations' (UN) ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These 17 overarching environmental objectives adopted by UN member states promote prosperity while protecting the environment. Two of the objectives - Responsible Consumption and Production (encompassed within SDG 12) and Climate Action (the focus of SDG 13) - are central to Bendix's sustainability efforts.

The company's waste reduction efforts were successful across its wider North American footprint as well. With the inclusion of its operations in Mexico, Bendix in 2020 sent fewer than 16 tons of material company-wide to landfill, realizing a 97% decrease from the 508 tons of material that were landfilled in 2019.

Steps to Change

Bendix has a long history of environmental stewardship efforts, and its current zero- waste journey has incorporated a specific, staged approach of continuous improvement and incremental steps. The company marked a major milestone in 2015, when all the waste generated by Bendix's North American manufacturing processes was able to be diverted from landfills.

"Once we achieved our goal of sending zero industrial waste to landfill, we focused on the actual trash coming out of our facilities," said Bill Schubert, Bendix corporate manager, environmental and sustainability. "What we learned was that almost half of that trash was ending up in a landfill, so we developed and implemented a spent-material audit process to discover what was being discarded and find ways to eliminate, reduce, or repurpose those materials. And we still use these 'dumpster dives' as a regular part of our continued zero-waste pursuit."

As a result of the spent-material audits, Bendix implemented sustainable policies such as eliminating the purchase of foam containers and plastic bottled water in its dining facilities, providing centralized waste collection stations throughout facilities to encourage recycling and composting, and installing food waste digesters at several of its plants. To handle waste materials that are unsuitable for those channels, Bendix also partners with waste-to-energy (WTE) companies or - as a last resort - utilizes incineration.

By the fourth quarter of 2020, Bendix developed a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification Process that outlines the steps and credits necessary to achieve the status. The process is