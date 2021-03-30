Log in
Benefit Concert ‘Rock the RoC' Assembles Global Community in Support of Awareness for Hemp and Cannabis

03/30/2021 | 10:05am EDT
Virtual Tribute Concert Gathers Leading Musical Artists, Advocates and Sponsors to Support Improving Lives

Rock the RoC, the upcoming virtual tribute concert hosted by cannabinoid research, education, and advocacy nonprofit Realm of Caring (RoC), will unite a global community that is dedicated to improving quality of life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005360/en/

Rock the RoC Artwork by Shepard Fairey's Studio Number One (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rock the RoC Artwork by Shepard Fairey's Studio Number One (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rock the RoC has curated a standout show to honor the legacy of the late CBD pioneer, Charlotte Figi. The April 7 show will heal, inspire, celebrate, and unite a broad community of advocates as they groove to musical performances by Grammy award-winning artists including The Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz, Michael Franti, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Ruthie Foster, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash, Glen Phillips, Molly Tuttle, Sarah Jarosz, Corey Glover, and more. Featured spokespeople include Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“My son would not have transitioned off of hospice without Charlotte. The important mission that RoC performs will endure with continued community support.” Realm of Caring President and Event Host Heather Jackson shared, “RoC has the largest cannabinoid research registry in the world, we have guided individuals and doctors over two million minutes at our free call center, and have granted close to $3 million to families in need. This is Charlotte’s legacy. Please celebrate her life with us, meet brave families we serve and help carry on the urgent pursuit here at RoC.”

Support for Rock the RoC is provided by presenting sponsor Charlotte’s Web and Blaze sponsors including the Fontenot family, The Functional Chocolate Company, Green Flower, Peake Family Foundation, Planetarie, ReCreate, and Savage Cabbage among others.

There are 3 ways to get involved on April 7th 6PM MDT

  1. RSVP to get your FREE ticket and make a tax deductible gift towards RoC’s programs.
  2. Kickstart this project to get exclusive merchandise by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One.
  3. Sponsor this event to impact plant-based therapy.

RoC will see you on the stream powered by Nugs.TV at RockTheRoC.org!

About Realm of Caring (RoC)

Realm of Caring (RoC) is committed to leading-edge data collection and research into novel healthcare options to empower individuals to navigate natural solutions to improve quality of life and health satisfaction.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"

