Benevis : Announces the Appointment of Craig Albright as Chief Executive Officer

10/08/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

Benevis, a leading dental practice management organization, today announced the appointment of Craig Albright as Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Craig as our new CEO, he brings the right experience and skills to lead Benevis in the next stage of its growth,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman. “Our company has a great team supporting excellent dentists, and the organization is a robust platform on which to build; Craig is the right leader for Benevis as it continues to grow and serve the dental community.’’

Mr. Albright has more than 25 years of experience leading successful growth and transformation strategies at healthcare organizations. Most recently he was CEO of InHealth Medical Alliance, Inc., one of the largest globally capitated primary care physician groups in Florida. Prior to that he was CEO of JSA Healthcare Corporation, then a division of DaVita Medical Group. He was also a CEO and/or board member for several portfolio companies of Three Arch Partners, including Free and Clear, Inc., a smoking cessation program provider; Gentiae Clinical Research, Inc.; and U. S. HealthWorks, the nation’s second-largest practice management organization for occupational medicine and urgent care physicians.

“As an organization dedicated to supporting high quality care and patient service and distinguished by the caliber of the dentists affiliated with it, Benevis is exceptionally well positioned for a leadership role in the dental industry in the months and years ahead,” said Mr. Albright. “I look forward to working with our team at Benevis to continue building an enduring organization that attracts and supports the nation’s best dental practitioners. This organization was founded with a mission to expand access to high quality care in underserved communities, especially for children, and I am proud to become part of that tradition.”

ABOUT BENEVIS DENTAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Benevis is focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality non-clinical practice management services to dentists. With a strong focus on supporting oral healthcare opportunities for underserved communities, including for children, the Company affiliates with top dentists throughout the country, providing support services that help them better manage and grow their practices and focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. Benevis dental offices have more than 2 million patient visits per year in 17 states.


© Business Wire 2020
