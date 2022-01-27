Log in
Benevis Launches New Website with Added Features

01/27/2022 | 11:01am EST
Atlanta, GA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading provider of practice management support for dentists across the nation, is proud to announce the launch of its updated website at https://benevis.com/. The new site’s streamlined design is easier to navigate and has added features, including important company and dental industry information, a pathway for job seekers to find and apply for open positions, and ways to connect with teams at Benevis. 

 The site features a new “News & Updates” page to better communicate important dental industry news, career guidance, trends in practice management and the latest Benevis updates. 

 “We are thrilled to debut the new website to make Benevis more accessible, share important dental industry information, and spotlight our important role in supporting oral healthcare in the communities we serve,” said Will Alexander, Benevis’ CIO.  “The site will be updated regularly with dental news, industry publications, and organizational milestones.  We welcome visitors to explore the new site and join our talent community.” 

About Benevis 

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices. Benevis affiliates with top dentists throughout the country, providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com. 

