Benin - Stormwater Management and Urban Resilience Project - P167359

The objective of the Stormwater Management and Urban Resilience Project for Benin is to reduce flood risks in selected areas of Cotonou and strengthen urban resilience management and capacity at the city level. There are three components to the project, the first component being storm water drainage investment and community engagement for flood risk reduction and climate change adaptation. The component will be implemented through two subcomponents:...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

