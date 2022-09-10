Benin says in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid to counter Islamist threat

Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops to Benin, Wilfried Léandre Houngbedji told Reuters.

Benin, alongside the Gulf of Guinea states Togo and Ivory Coast, has seen increasing attacks from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State as violence creeps south from the Sahel countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. [nL8N2YD0B4

"As with Niger and Burkina Faso, we are in discussions with Rwanda about logistical support, the provision of expertise," Houngbedji said.

Rwandan military spokesperson Ronald Rwivanga said he could not comment on the "existing defence cooperation" between Rwanda and Benin.

(Reporting by Pulcherie Adjoha; Additional reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alexander Smith)