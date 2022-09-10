Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Benin says in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid to counter Islamist threat

09/10/2022 | 08:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COTONOU (Reuters) -Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin tackle a worsening Islamist insurgency that is threatening parts of the West African region, a Benin government spokesperson said on Saturday.

Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops to Benin, Wilfried Léandre Houngbedji told Reuters.

Benin, alongside the Gulf of Guinea states Togo and Ivory Coast, has seen increasing attacks from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State as violence creeps south from the Sahel countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. [nL8N2YD0B4

"As with Niger and Burkina Faso, we are in discussions with Rwanda about logistical support, the provision of expertise," Houngbedji said.

Rwandan military spokesperson Ronald Rwivanga said he could not comment on the "existing defence cooperation" between Rwanda and Benin.

(Reporting by Pulcherie Adjoha; Additional reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aFROM PIRATE KING TO REAL KING : The school that helped shape Charles
RE
09:20aKing Charles waves on return to Buckingham Palace
RE
09:07aS&P upgrades Portugal to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', despite external shocks
RE
09:02aUkraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas -prime minister
RE
08:55aBenin says in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid to counter Islamist threat
RE
08:42aEU eyes individual debt reduction paths for EU countries
RE
08:39aQueen asked me to play The Beatles, ex-French president Hollande says
RE
08:36aFrance, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks
RE
08:28aTaiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
08:00aU.N. chief visits areas of floods in Pakistan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
2Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
3Ukraine troops reach railway hub as breakthrough threatens to turn into..
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-UKRAINIAN UNITS NOW THREATENING TOWN OF…
5UK's Centrica plans to cap profits to cut energy bills -newspaper

HOT NEWS