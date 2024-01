STORY: Benito is moving from Central Park in Ciudad Juarez in Mexico's north to Africam Safari in Puebla. It follows pressure from activists about alleged poor conditions the animal was kept in.

Benito's journey to his new home will take about 50 hours to complete. During the trek, he will be monitored by veterinarians, according to Frank Camacho, director of Africam Safari, a wildlife conservation park.

Benito arrived in Ciudad Juarez in May 2023 but has reportedly lived alone in a small cage for the past eight months. According to Africam Safari, Benito is expected to share a space with seven other giraffes in his new home in Puebla.