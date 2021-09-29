Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro Structures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Sonora copper vein structure mapped over 1200 meters in length and contains highlight values of 9.6 g/t gold, 169 g/t silver, and 4.3 % copper. The vein structure is mappable over three levels of underground workings and can be traced as a high-angle mineralized body with at least 120 m known depth. (Figure. 2, 3, 4 and Table. 1)



The Saguaro vein outcrops over several kilometers including a continuous section up to 3,500 meters in length with highlight assays of up to 3.5 g/t gold, 72 g/t silver and 1.7 % copper.

Sr. Sergio A. Trelles, Special Advisor, states: “We see strong economic potential in the ​​Sonora Copper area, based on the observed precious and base metal enrichment seen along the outcropping mineralized structures. The positive results are encouraging us to go on with exploration and evaluation activities”.

Historically, mineralized structures have been mined by access made through the La Cascabel, Guadalupe and Sonora Copper adits. There are additional sublevels of adits and stopes yet to be mapped and sampled pending safety evaluations.

Benjamin Hill is currently integrating technical information for the modeling of rock blocks, veins, and historic adits and stopes to develop a safety first mine rehabilitation plan. The objective is to gain access to yet unassessed sublevels in these historic mines with the goal of underground diamond drilling on the mineralized structures (Figure 1.).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Lithological Cross Section of the Sonora Copper, Guadalupe and Casabel Adits

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Au Values from Surface and Underground Sampling – Sonora Copper Area

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Cu% Values from Surface and Underground Sampling – Sonora Copper Area

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Ag Values from Surface and Underground Sampling – Sonora Copper Area





LOCATION SAMPLE EAST NORTH Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Au Equi Guadalupe Adit SG2948 494911 3341683 9.6 57.9 0.5 10.3 Guadalupe Adit SG2949 494915 3341693 8.4 156.9 0.3 10.5 Cascabel Adit SG2990 494924 3341704 7.7 122.1 0.4 9.3 Sonora Copper Area SG1775 494854 3341698 3.6 57.5 1.3 4.4 Sonora Copper Area SG1249 494622 3342139 3.5 6.3 0.0 3.6 Sonora Copper Area SG2311 494928 3341859 2.5 65.0 0.1 3.4 Cascabel Adit SG2939 494917 3341686 2.2 45.7 0.4 2.8 Cascabel Adit SG2989 494925 3341702 2.2 27.3 0.7 2.6 Sonora Copper Area SG0857 494768 3343142 2.2 19.7 0.1 2.5 Cascabel Adit SG2927 494908 3341667 2.0 46.3 0.3 2.7 Guadalupe Adit SG2973 494917 3341697 1.9 71.9 0.8 2.8 Cascabel Adit SG2991 494926 3341705 1.8 41.4 1.0 2.4 Guadalupe Adit SG0825 494909 3341675 1.7 30.2 0.6 2.1 Cascabel Adit SG2917 494928 3341718 1.7 19.4 0.1 1.9 Cascabel Adit SG2999 494891 3341723 1.5 32.0 2.9 1.9 Cascabel Adit SG2935 494913 3341678 1.4 23.0 0.8 1.7 Sonora Copper Area SG2312 494936 3341855 1.4 35.6 0.0 1.9 Sonora Copper Area SG1724 494666 3341069 1.3 9.2 0.0 1.4 Cascabel Adit SG2997 494899 3341741 1.3 10.6 0.3 1.4 Cascabel Adit SG2919 494914 3341642 1.3 22.4 2.5 1.6 Cascabel Adit SG2923 494916 3341647 1.3 134.2 0.5 3.0 Sonora Copper Area SG1157 494609 3341616 1.2 47.2 0.2 1.8 Sonora Copper Area SG1572 494651 3341226 1.2 24.8 0.8 1.5 Sonora Copper Area SG2148 494921 3341052 1.2 18.9 0.4 1.5 Sonora Copper Area SG2328 494880 3342042 1.2 28.9 0.4 1.6 Sonora Copper Area SG2306 494943 3341777 1.2 98.2 2.4 2.5 Cascabel Adit SG2987 494924 3341698 1.1 68.0 2.1 2.0 Sonora Copper Area SG2342 495025 3341978 1.1 11.1 0.2 1.3 Guadalupe Adit SG2945 494910 3341677 1.1 48.2 0.9 1.7

Table 1. Assay Results from Surface and Underground Samples, Sonora Copper Area, Cascabel and Guadalupe Adits

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

www.benjaminhillmining.com



Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.