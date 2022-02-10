Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bennet Joins Senator Manchin's Bill to Secure Black Lung Disability Trust Fund

02/10/2022 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bennet Joins Senator Manchin's Bill to Secure Black Lung Disability Trust Fund
February 10, 2022
Legislation Will Extend the Black Lung Excise Tax Rate, Which Expired at the End of 2021

Washington, D.C. - Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet co-sponsored U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's (D-W. Va.) Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act, legislation that calls for a ten-year extension of the black lung excise tax rate, which expired at the end of last year. This will help ensure that coal miners suffering from black lung disease and their families have access to the quality medical care they need. Without revenue from the tax, the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is at risk of becoming insolvent at a time when the number of black lung cases is rapidly increasing.

"For decades, coal miners sacrificed their health to power communities in Colorado and across our country," said Bennet. "We have an obligation to ensure the miners who suffer from black lung disease can access treatment and medical care. I'm working with my colleagues to pass this legislation and protect the Trust Fund for miners and their families."

"Workers and families living with black lung health impacts deserve adequate compensation that they can count on for the long haul," said Emily Hornback, Executive Director, Western Colorado Alliance. "It's time to get a long term fix for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund for families here in Colorado and across the country."

"Ensuring the solvency of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is a critical way we can step up for Colorado's coal miners. Statistics show that there has been a 12 fold increase in black lung in the last 30 years, which translates to more cases of black lung now and in the future. It is critical the fund has sufficient funding for the wellbeing of miners and their families," said Roger Carver, former coal miner and former President of United Mine Worker Local 1281.

The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is financed primarily by an excise tax on coal produced and sold domestically. This tax was first established in 1978 at $0.50 per ton on underground-mined coal and $0.25 per ton on surface-mined coal. The rates were later raised to $1.10 per ton for underground-mined coal and $0.55 per ton for surface-mined coal. Due to congressional inaction. Those rates expired on December 31, 2021.

Since 1973, Colorado miners have filed more than 7,200 applications for black lung disability benefits. A full fact sheet on black lung disease in Colorado is available HERE. A letter of support for this legislation from organizations across the nation is available HERE.

The bill text is available HERE.

FacebookTwitterEmail Print

Disclaimer

Michael F. Bennet published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 18:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pMBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:50pU.S. mortgage rates jump to two-year high, further squeezing buyers
RE
01:50pMarketing tech startup Branch valued at $4 billion after latest funding
RE
01:50pCounterfeit parts found in U.S. nuclear plants -inspector general
RE
01:50pMOONNATION'S NEXT BIG LEAP : Its P2E Game Will Be Available for Android Users in April, Says Ben Todar
NE
01:49pU.S. SEC proposes changes to whistleblower program to capture more tipsters
RE
01:49pPearson Fuels Opens 250th E85 Fueling Station in California
PR
01:48pOnlyFans jumps into NFT profile pictures
RE
01:48pHONORING THE RESERVES : Grand Marnier Unveils Exceptional Cuvées Range
PR
01:47pRaise Accelerates Growth Strategy with Launch of NYC Office and Key Hires
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5US Inflation rises more than expected

HOT NEWS