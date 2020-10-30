Log in
Bennett Goodman and Avi Kalichstein Launch Hunter Point Capital to Invest in Alternative Investment Managers

10/30/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Bennett Goodman and Avi Kalichstein today announced the formation of Hunter Point Capital LP (“HPC”), an independent investment firm seeking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers. As part of the launch, HPC has formed a strategic partnership with a group of leading global investment entities associated with Jacob Rothschild.

"I am thrilled to initiate this next phase of my career with such an exceptional team. Our HPC partnership seeks to leverage our collective expertise as investors and business builders to cultivate the next generation of outstanding investment franchises,” said Goodman. “Our goal is to help general partners achieve their long-term business objectives faster and with more certainty.”

“At our core, Hunter Point Capital is focused on investment excellence. We seek managers with proven track records, who will benefit from a strategic, impact-oriented partner,” said Kalichstein. “There is an expanding universe of high-performing investment management firms. HPC aims to assist them by providing proprietary capabilities, often only available to the largest global platforms.”

Headquartered in New York, HPC aims to accelerate the growth of leading alternative asset managers by providing value-added capabilities, including strategic advice, LP capital formation and other enterprise-enhancing services. HPC is targeting managers in private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure across North America, Europe and Asia.

Bennett Goodman will serve as Executive Chairman of HPC and Avi Kalichstein as the firm’s Chief Executive Officer. Goodman has over 35 years of industry experience across many investment strategies. He co-founded and built GSO Capital Partners, one of the world’s largest and most successful credit platforms, which today manages over $125 billion in assets as the credit arm of The Blackstone Group. Kalichstein joins HPC with nearly 25 years of global investment experience. Most recently, he was a Managing Principal at Easterly Partners Group, which focuses on investing in and building asset management firms. He was previously a Managing Director at J.C. Flowers & Co. and began his career at Goldman Sachs.

Joining Goodman and Kalichstein as President is Michael Arpey, who most recently served as Global Head of Investor Relations and Management Committee member at The Carlyle Group, responsible for a team that led the fundraising of $200 billion of limited partner capital across several private market strategies.

HPC’s senior executive management team includes the following:

  • Rex Chung, Head of Capital Formation, former Head of Client & Partner Group in Asia at KKR & Co. Inc., where he was involved in raising over $20 billion in limited partner capital.
  • Debra Bricker, Chief Financial Officer, former Chief Financial Officer of Harvest Partners.
  • Mariska Richards, General Counsel, will join HPC in January 2021 from a leading global law firm where she is a corporate partner in the firm’s private equity practice.

The company's headquarters is currently located at 412 W. 15th Street, New York, NY 10011.

For more information, please visit https://www.hunterpointcapital.com/ and for inquiries, please contact info@hunterpointcapital.com.

About Hunter Point Capital, LLC

Hunter Point Capital (HPC) is an independent investment firm seeking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers in private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure strategies. Launched in 2020 and headquartered in New York, HPC provides its partners with value-added capabilities, including strategic advice, LP capital formation, and other enterprise-enhancing services. For more information, visit https://www.hunterpointcapital.com/

© Business Wire 2020

