Bennie Partners With Ginger to Provide Easier Access to Mental Healthcare

Bennie, an employee benefits platform that provides an easy way to access and understand benefits, and Ginger, a provider of on-demand mental healthcare that offers real-time behavioral health coaching, therapy and psychiatry services, have partnered to help employees better access the resources they need to improve their wellbeing.

Bennie customers will now be able to access Ginger via Bennie’s Employer Marketplace, where administrators can browse and select benefit options to add to their organization’s offerings. Ginger provides users with various tools to help them learn how to manage anxiety and reduce stress, from on-demand behavioral coaching to a hub of curated mental health resources. Members can chat with a behavioral health coach within seconds or schedule a video call with a licensed therapist or psychiatrist within days.

“We are excited to support our members and their mental health through this strategic partnership with Ginger. We constantly hear from HR Leaders about their employees looking for more behavioral health resources. Our relationship with Ginger allows us to bring a best-in-class solution down market to support small and mid-size companies and their employees. This aligns directly with our mission to provide our customers with better benefits and to create a healthier workplace,” said Brett Davis, Vice President of Sales at Bennie.

More organizations are now investing in employee wellness programs and understanding that employee wellbeing is a priority. Having a resource like Ginger that offers employees personalized virtual care from the privacy of their phone at any time of the day or week is a modern and effective way to give them the support they need.

"Now more than ever, organizations of all sizes must lean in to support the mental health of their employees," said Dana Udall, Chief Clinical Officer of Headspace Health (the parent company of Ginger). "We're thrilled to partner with Bennie Health to bring immediate, real-time access to high-quality mental healthcare to employees - whenever and wherever they need it."

About Bennie

Bennie provides a modern, cost-effective approach to employee benefits with a user-friendly app and world-class brokerage services. The Bennie App enhances the benefits experience for both employees and employers, allowing users to understand and access their benefits in a simplified way. From accessing ID cards to finding in-network providers to viewing deductible balances, Bennie members have up-to-date benefits information and tools at their fingertips.

Ask Bennie, our health care concierge, offers dedicated member support for questions about open enrollment, benefits, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more. Users have an advocate available to help them make sense of their benefits, and HR administrators can spend less time looking for answers to complex benefits questions.

Bennie is committed to not only helping companies create healthier workplaces but also building a better world. Through Pledge 1%, we've pledged 1% of our company’s equity to go towards supporting our community and health-related causes. As our company grows, so does the size and scope of our commitment. To learn more, visit Bennie.com or contact us today.

About Ginger

At Ginger, we believe that everyone deserves access to incredible mental healthcare. The Ginger app provides members with access to unlimited self-guided care and 24/7 on-demand coaching, as well as video-based therapy and psychiatry support. Ginger's care providers work as a team to deliver high-quality care in a value-based model that helps members get better faster, and reduces costs for everyone. Millions of people around the world have access to Ginger through leading employers, health plans, and strategic partners.

Ginger is recognized by The World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare, and by UCSF Digital Health Awards as 2020's leading Mental Health Company. In 2021, Ginger merged with Headspace to form Headspace Health, the world’s leading provider of mental health and wellbeing solutions. For more information on Ginger, please visit ginger.com or find us on Twitter at @CareByGinger.

