Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BentallGreenOak : Achieves New High Mark for Exceptional Performance in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Marking 11 Consecutive Years of Excellence and Industry Leadership in ESG

10/20/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BentallGreenOak (BGO) announced today that, in a consecutive run of industry leadership now marking 11 years, its global real estate investment platform has achieved a new high mark for exceptional performance in the annual Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). Four of BGO’s flagship investment strategies, already amongst the best performing funds in their global categories, achieved five star ratings and higher scores in 2021, reinforcing a firm-wide commitment to enhanced, year-over-year performance in ESG across its platform. For the first time in BGO’s 11 years of GRESB participation, all BGO funds participating in the Development module — which measures an entity’s efforts to address ESG issues during a building’s design, construction and renovation phases — ranked first in their peer group, achieving Sector Leader status.

Highlights from BentallGreenOak’s 2021 GRESB scores:

  • All BGO Funds scored 100% on the Management component of GRESB, demonstrating leadership in firm-level ESG policies and programs.
  • BGO Diversified, Prime Canadian Property Fund and the Sun Life General Account scored 100% on all Social & Governance indicators.
  • BGO Diversified US Property Fund achieved a 5-star rating with a score of 90/100, and ranked first and named Sector Leader in Developments.
  • WELPUT achieved a 5-star rating with a score of 90/100.
  • Prime Canadian Property Fund achieved a 5-star rating with a score of 89/100, and ranked first and named Sector Leader in Developments.
  • The Sun Life General Account achieved a 5-star rating with a score of 89/100, and ranked first and named Sector Leader in Developments.

“The pursuit of excellence in ESG is a firm-wide, collective effort and defining characteristic of the culture at BentallGreenOak, and every year the bar is set higher for us to showcase what is truly possible for impact and sustainable investing in the commercial real estate industry,” said Anna Murray, Managing Director and Global Head of ESG, BentallGreenOak. “A cross-functional array of teams at BGO dig deep into each and every asset to realize new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability performance, climate resiliency and a reduced environmental footprint that demonstrate how excellence in ESG is part of the enduring and differentiated value that we offer our investor clients, tenants and broader stakeholders.”

"BentallGreenOak's decade of sustained ESG success includes repeat GRESB Sector Leader awards and multiple GRESB 5-Star rankings," said Dan Winters, GRESB Head of Americas. "Each successive year BentallGreenOak raises the bar, driving the institutional real estate industry in a competitive race to the top."

“The increased focus on ESG from the commercial real estate investment industry is ushering in a new era where intensifying investor expectations, evolving public sentiment and tangible improvements from asset managers are unstoppable forces that must confront the challenge of climate change that we are experiencing today and will continue to experience in the decades ahead,” said Sonny Kalsi, Co-CEO, BentallGreenOak. “We celebrate our progress at BGO and our 11th consecutive year of out-performance in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), and we know that the work is not done. We have set our unwavering intention as a firm to continue to lead the industry and strive for new high marks for sustainability in the built environment.”

In 2021, more than 1,520 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds and developers participated in GRESB’s Real Estate Assessment, representing USD 5.7 trillion AUM. The Assessment covers nearly 117,000 assets across 64 countries.

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $69 billion USD of assets under management (as of June 30, 2021) and expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hospitality property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 24 cities across twelve countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in primary, secondary and co-investment markets.

BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management, which is the alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.

The assets under management shown above includes real estate equity and mortgage investments managed by the BentallGreenOak group of companies and their affiliates, and as of 1Q21, includes certain uncalled capital commitments for discretionary capital until they are legally expired and excludes certain uncalled capital commitments where the investor has complete discretion over investment.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making.

For more information, visit www.GRESB.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aNEWEGG COMMERCE : Teams with PromoteIQ to Empower Vendor-Direct Sellers to Broaden Reach, Increase Sales
BU
08:09aADITXT : to Present at the Dawson James 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference in Florida on October 21, 2021
BU
08:09aWESTERN ASSET INTERMEDIATE MUNI FUND : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021
BU
08:08aIIROC Trading Halt - ASTL
AQ
08:08aWESTERN ASSET HIGH YIELD DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021
BU
08:08aWESTERN ASSET INVESTMENT GRADE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY TRUST : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021
BU
08:08aInforming Gas Utility Business Customers of Renewable Natural Gas Increases Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds
BU
08:08aFortune and Great Place to Work® name Teleperformance one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ in 2021
BU
08:08aWESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND : Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021
BU
08:07aCannabis company Hexo names Scott Cooper as new CEO, effective immediately
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
2Facebook plans new group name to revamp image, says The Verge
3The latest from London: Mixed signals
4BASF : Advance Notice - Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2021, Conferenc..
5ArcelorMittal : S.A., - Designated person notification

HOT NEWS