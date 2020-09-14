Bentley Systems Announces Finalists in the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards Program

Winners to Be Selected and Announced at Bentley’s Virtual Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference, October 20-21

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced the finalists in the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards program. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from over 400 nominations submitted by more than 330 organizations from more than 60 countries.

The finalists for Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards for advancements in infrastructure are:

4D Digital Construction

DPR Construction – 2019 LSM DS Tech Upgrade

– 2019 LSM DS Tech Upgrade Mortenson | McCarthy - a Joint Venture – Allegiant Stadium

– Allegiant Stadium Office of the Renovation and Expansion Project of the Beijing-Harbin Expressway Section from Lalin River (Boundary between Jilin Province and Heilongjiang Province) to Harbin, Heilongjiang Construction Technological Innovation & Investment Co., Ltd. – Application of 4D Digital Technology in the Management of the Renovation and Expansion Project of the Beijing-Harbin Expressway Section from Lalin River to Harbin

Bridges

Arup – Cherrywood Grand Parade Bridge

– Cherrywood Grand Parade Bridge Chongqing Communications Planning, Survey & Design Institute Co., Ltd., Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd., Guizhou Bridge Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Digital Design and Construction of Taihong Yangtze River Bridge

– Digital Design and Construction of Taihong Yangtze River Bridge Sichuan Road & Bridge (Group) Co., Ltd. – Chishui River Bridge of Expressway from Jiangjin (Chongqing-Guizhou Border) to Xishui to Gulin (Guizhou-Sichuan Border)

Buildings and Campuses

Beijing General Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Innovative Application of BIM in Municipal Engineering Design of Ezhou Civil Airport

– Innovative Application of BIM in Municipal Engineering Design of Ezhou Civil Airport PT. Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – COVID-19 Modular Hospital with NPI Room

– COVID-19 Modular Hospital with NPI Room Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Bangladesh Regional Waterway Transport Project 1 – Shasanghat (New Dhaka) IWT Terminal

Digital Cities

City of Helsinki – Digital City Synergy

– Digital City Synergy Skanska-Costain-STRABAG Joint Venture – HS2 Main Works Civils Contract

– HS2 Main Works Civils Contract Systematica S.r.l. – MIND: Testbed of New Mobility Paradigms

Geotechnical Engineering

Golder Associates Hong Kong Ltd – Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Tunnel, Southern Landfall

– Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Tunnel, Southern Landfall HDR Engineering – Oroville Dam 3D Seepage and Stability Modeling of the Tallest Earthen Embankment Dam in the US

– Oroville Dam 3D Seepage and Stability Modeling of the Tallest Earthen Embankment Dam in the US Saidel Engineering SRL – Nine-story Residential Building above the Subway Tunnels in West Bucharest

Land Site and Development

AAEngineering Group – Dzhamgyr Mine – Project Implementation in Extreme Conditions

– Dzhamgyr Mine – Project Implementation in Extreme Conditions Jacobs Engineering India Pvt. Ltd. – Master Planning and Engineering for Infrastructure Development at Tumakuru, Karnataka

– Master Planning and Engineering for Infrastructure Development at Tumakuru, Karnataka KCI Technologies Inc. – HUB404 Concept Database

Manufacturing

Citic Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. – The Application of BIM Technology in Fujian Ansha’s Intelligent Green Cement Production Project with a Daily Output of 4,500 Tons

– The Application of BIM Technology in Fujian Ansha’s Intelligent Green Cement Production Project with a Daily Output of 4,500 Tons MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – BIM Technology-based Construction of Digital Plant for Iron and Steel Base in Lingang, Laoting of HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

– BIM Technology-based Construction of Digital Plant for Iron and Steel Base in Lingang, Laoting of HBIS Group Co., Ltd. Shenyang Aluminum & Magnesium Engineering & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – Guinea Alumina Engineering Digital Twin Application Project of CHALCO Hong Kong Co., Ltd.

Mining and Offshore Engineering

AAEngineering Group – Digital Twin of AKSU Plant: from Concept to Startup. A Real Story.

– Digital Twin of AKSU Plant: from Concept to Startup. A Real Story. Sapura Energy Berhad – Transporting of 3-x-330 Class Barge Loaded with Jacket onboard Semi-submersible Vessel

– Transporting of 3-x-330 Class Barge Loaded with Jacket onboard Semi-submersible Vessel Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC– Vladimir Filanovsky Offshore Field Modernization and Production Volume Increase

Power Generation

PowerChina Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Kyrgyzstan Bishkek Thermal Power Plant Reconstruction Project

– Kyrgyzstan Bishkek Thermal Power Plant Reconstruction Project Shanghai Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd. – Shanghai Electric Environmental Protection Group Technology Renovation and Expansion Project for Nantong Thermoelectric Waste Incineration

– Shanghai Electric Environmental Protection Group Technology Renovation and Expansion Project for Nantong Thermoelectric Waste Incineration TBEA Xi’an Electric Design Co., Ltd. – Application of Digital Technology in the Design of Complex Mountain Wind Farms

Project Delivery

Aegea Saneamento – Infra Inteligente Program (Smart Infra Program)

– Infra Inteligente Program (Smart Infra Program) Shanghai Water Engineering Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd – The Integrated Delivery and Application of BIM Technology in the Design, Construction, Supervision and Management of Shanghai Water Pump Sluice Project

– The Integrated Delivery and Application of BIM Technology in the Design, Construction, Supervision and Management of Shanghai Water Pump Sluice Project Sweco – Sweco | Digitalization with BIM

Rail and Transit

China Railway Electrification Engineering Group Co., Ltd., China Railway Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd., China Academy of Railway Sciences Corporation Limited – Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway

– Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway Network Rail Wales and Western Region – Bristol Area Signalling Renewal Enhancements

– Bristol Area Signalling Renewal Enhancements PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited – Innovative Application of Digital Engineering Technology in Shaoxing Rail and Transit Construction

Reality Modeling

AUAV – Warragamba Water Pipeline Digital Twin

– Warragamba Water Pipeline Digital Twin Khatib & Alami – Geo-enabling Reality Model Tips and Tricks

– Geo-enabling Reality Model Tips and Tricks Merius Oy– Merius Smart Mill

Road and Rail Asset Performance

Maryland State Highway – Maryland One (SUPERLOAD) Violation Tracking & Asset Insight

– Maryland One (SUPERLOAD) Violation Tracking & Asset Insight Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) – Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment

– Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment SMRT Trains Ltd – Predictive Decision Support System (PDSS)

Roads and Highways

Sichuan Road & Bridge (Group) Co., Ltd. – BIM Technology Application on Chengdu-Yibin Expressway

– BIM Technology Application on Chengdu-Yibin Expressway Sweco Nederland B.V. – Oosterweelverbinding Antwerpen

– Oosterweelverbinding Antwerpen SAI-SYSTRA Group – Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) Package – II

Structural Engineering

CNI Ingenieros Consultores SAS – Engineering Laboratories and Research Building

– Engineering Laboratories and Research Building Indian Railways – Design & Construction of the World’s Tallest Rail Pier Girder Bridge

– Design & Construction of the World’s Tallest Rail Pier Girder Bridge WSP– WSP overcomes Complex Challenges with Bentley’s Technology to Deliver Principal Tower

Utilities and Communications

IOB Technology Sdn Bhd – BIM for Substation and Electrification Design of Double Rail Track, Johor, Malaysia

– BIM for Substation and Electrification Design of Double Rail Track, Johor, Malaysia Qinghai Kexin Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. – Dayu 110kV Electrical Transmission and Transformation Project in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China

– Dayu 110kV Electrical Transmission and Transformation Project in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China Sterlite Power Transmission Limited – Sterlite BIM

Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance

Gazdaş Gaziantep Doğal Gaz Dağitim A.Ş. & Trakya Bölgesi Doğal Gaz Dağitim A.Ş. – Enterprise GIS Project for Natural Gas Utility on SAP/IS-U

– Enterprise GIS Project for Natural Gas Utility on SAP/IS-U Glencore – Implementing Asset Reliability Tool for Copper and Nickel Smelters

– Implementing Asset Reliability Tool for Copper and Nickel Smelters Shell QGC– Evolution of Engineering Data, Documents and Information Management

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

AECOM/Wessex Water – Durleigh WTC Reconstruction

– Durleigh WTC Reconstruction Hatch – Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant Outfall

– Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant Outfall PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Research on the Deep Application of BIM and Digital Twin Technology of Water Delivery Project Based on Bentley

Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Networks

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Operational Restructuring Project of Cursino Water Supply System in São Paulo City

– Operational Restructuring Project of Cursino Water Supply System in São Paulo City DTK Hydronet Solutions – Digital Water Network Engineering & Asset Management of Dibrugarh Water Supply Project

– Digital Water Network Engineering & Asset Management of Dibrugarh Water Supply Project NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project

The finalists, chosen by independent juries of industry experts, present their projects during a pre-conference showcase beginning October 5 through October 16, 2020.

Chris Barron, Bentley’s chief communications officer, said, “The circumstances of the global pandemic have made the past few months a challenge for us all, and it is a testament to our users’ resilience that we received over 400 nominees for our Year in Infrastructure Awards program. While we are not able to present this year’s conference and awards ceremony in front of a live audience, the new virtual format gives us the opportunity to re-invent Year in Infrastructure and take full advantage of ‘going digital.’ Attendees can access our informative sessions in real time, or on-demand, making it easier for anyone to attend multiple sessions that might have ran concurrently. We are also providing new and exciting ways to engage with infrastructure thought leaders from around the world and to explore and share their innovative insights.”

The agenda of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference features:

• Pre-Conference Live Judging – The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards Finalists Presentation – Oct. 5 – Oct. 16 — Hear from the people behind the most extraordinary infrastructure projects of the year, as they tell their story of how they leveraged digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

• TwinTalks – Digital Twins Go Mainstream — Featuring moderated panel discussions with users, Bentley executives, and industry analysts who will share how digital twins are gathering mainstream adoption in six sectors.

• Executive Perspectives: Digital Twins for Infrastructure Resilience — Greg Bentley, CEO Bentley Systems – Discover the software and cloud-service enhancements that empower users to create and operate economically and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

• Executive Perspectives: Digital Twins — Join Keith Bentley, founder and chief technology officer, Bentley Systems, to learn how users have created digital twins to support accessibility, interoperability, and open standards.

• Digital Twins: Making the Business Case for Digital Twins — Learn how leading organizations have made compelling and successful business cases for deploying digital twins that improve project delivery and asset performance. Featuring Adam Klatzkin, Bentley’s vice president, business development, and Richard Cooper, Bentley’s strategic director.

• Digital Twins Showcase: Twinfrastructure! Twinnovation! — Greg Demchak, director of Bentley’s iTwin Innovation Lab, Mehreen Javaid, Bentley’s digital integrator, and Sanjeev Shah, Bentley’s business development director showcase how users leverage mixed reality (XR) to visualize the past, present, and future of their projects, and create digital twins of existing assets to implement remote inspection and remote assist digital workflows.

• Live: Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards Ceremony Oct. 21. After careful deliberation, by independent expert juries, the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards will be announced in a live global broadcast at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Don’t miss what has been called the Academy Awards of Infrastructure. Register and watch live.

More about the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards program and conference

Image and caption: The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards is a highly regarded global competition that recognizes advancements in infrastructure.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley’s MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.

Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million in 171 countries outside the United States. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by the Bentley brothers. www.bentley.com

