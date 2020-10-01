Log in
Benzinga : Announces Oct. 15 Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference Speakers

10/01/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning for its ninth edition.

The third virtual iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders and investors from around the world once again on October 15. Attendees can expect a full day of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

Benzinga's third Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

Divided in three tracks, the agenda includes speakers like:

  1. Super successful rapper and Cookies founder Berner, discussing brand development with cannabis industry legend Bruce Linton.
  2. "The father of the cannabis industry" Steve DeAngelo, reflecting about socially responsible investing in cannabis and the Last Prisoner Project with Tahira Rehmatullah, President of T3 Ventures.
  3. Leaders from the corporate cannabis world like Kim Rivers, David Culver, Jessica Billingsley, Nick Kovacevich, Dara Torres, Chuck Smith, and more.

"We're excited to return for our final edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in 2020. This event always draws top industry executives and investors and this lineup is our biggest and best to date," said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "We've kept the pedal to the metal during COVID-19 and continue to be very excited to shine the spotlight on the cannabis industry." This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

More On The Agenda

Throughout the day, attendees of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will witness presentations and panels of all sorts.

At 12:15 pm ET, they will be able to catch a discussion on the U.S. elections, and what investors must know, featuring:

  • Emily Paxhia, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Poseidon
  • Yoni Meyer, Partner, Casa Verde Capital
  • Scott Greiper, President & Founder, Viridian Capital Advisors
  • Matt Hawkins, Founder & Managing Partner, Entourage Effect Capital (EEC)
  • Andrew Miller, Senior Analyst, AEG
  • Tim Seymour, JW Asset and Cannabis Growth Fund

A list of all speakers and moderators can be found below:

  • Alan Brochstein, CFA, 420 Investor
  • Alex Halperin, Columnist, The Guardian
  • Alex Rowland, CEO, NewTropic
  • Andrew Miller, Senior Analyst, AEG
  • Anthony Noto, Editor, Benzinga Cannabis
  • Aras Azadian, CEO, Avicanna
  • Berner, Founder & CEO, Cookies
  • Bob Fireman, CEO & President, MariMed Inc.
  • Brian Cissell, Senior Solutions Architect, 365 Cannabis
  • Bruce Linton, Executive Chairman, Gage Cannabis
  • Chloe Aiello, Reporter, Cheddar
  • Chris Lord, CEO, CaniBrands
  • Chuck Smith, CEO, Dixie Brands
  • Dan Ahrens, Managing Director & COO, AdvisorShares
  • Dara Torres, Olympic Gold Medalist & Chief Lifestyle & Wellness Officer, CaniBrands
  • David Culver, VP of Government Relations, Canopy Growth
  • David Feldman, Attorney, Skip Intro Advisors
  • Emily Paxhia, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Poseidon
  • Fabian Monaco, President, Gage Cannabis
  • Fabio Lampugnani, Managing Director LATAM, VerdeMed
  • Isaac Foster, CEO, Endourage
  • Janet Jackim, Partner, Zuber Lawler
  • Jason Mitchell, N.D. Co-Founder & CEO HempFusion
  • Jason Raznick, CEO & Founder, Benzinga
  • Javier Hasse, Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis & CEO, El Planteo
  • Jessica Billingsley, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Akerna
  • JJ McKay, Publisher, The Fresh Toast
  • Joe Caltabiano, Cannabis Entrepreneur
  • John Arbuthnot, Founder & CEO, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
  • John Kawaske, CEO, Tweedleaf
  • John Moynan, Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel, SLANG Worldwide
  • Jon Brandon, Co-Founder & CFO, Foria Wellness
  • Jose Bacellar, President & CEO, VerdeMed
  • Josh Genderson, CEO, Holistic
  • Jude Bond, CEO, Cannaphyll
  • Justin Dye, CEO, Schwazze
  • Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve
  • Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder, Halo Labs
  • Kyle Detwiler, CEO, Clever Leaves
  • Matt Hawkins, Founder & Managing Principal, EEC
  • Michael A. DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms
  • Michael Mills, CEO, Body & Mind
  • Nial DeMena, CEO, Manna Molecular
  • Nick Kovacevich, CEO, KushCo Holdings Inc.
  • Pat McCutcheon, President & CEO, MediPharm Labs Inc.
  • Patrick Lane, Vice President, Benzinga
  • Paul Brentlinger, CEO, CropKing Inc.
  • Paul Rosen, member of the Board of Directors, 1933 Industries Inc.
  • Peter Barsoom, CEO & Co-Founder, 1906
  • Robert Mandel, Partner, Zuber Lawler
  • Scott Greiper, President, Viridian Capital Advisors
  • Sol Clahane, Vice President, Canopy Growth
  • Steve DeAngelo, The Last Prisoner Project
  • Tahira Rehmatullah, President, T3 Ventures
  • Tim Seymour, CNBC Contributor, Founder & CIO of Seymour Asset Management"
  • Timothy Ko, CEO, Entheon Biomedical
  • Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor of Illinois
  • Tony Noto, Benzinga
  • Will Muecke, Partner, Artemis Growth Partners
  • Yoni Meyer, Partner, Casa Verde
  • Zack Guzman, Reporter, Yahoo Finance

Whether you are an investor, cannabis executive, or someone interested in the space, this event will provide everything you need — from investment opportunities to industry insight.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe. Click HERE to register for this event and receive updates regarding the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzinga-announces-oct-15-virtual-cannabis-capital-conference-speakers-301144326.html

SOURCE Benzinga


© PRNewswire 2020
