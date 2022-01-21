Log in
Berkley One Launches in Two New States

01/21/2022 | 08:32am EST
Berkley One Classics Expands Its Collector Vehicle Coverage Availability

Berkley One (a Berkley Company), an insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, has expanded its personal insurance portfolio to Utah and Maine. Berkley One Classics collector vehicle coverage is also launching in Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

“With much to accomplish this year, we’re starting 2022 with an exciting expansion in two new states for personal insurance and three new geographies for Berkley One Classics,” states Kathy Tierney, President of Berkley One. “Utah is one of the fastest growing states for our market in the U.S., and we are excited to add it to our footprint. Likewise, by adding Maine as an active state we now serve clients and agents in all of the Northeastern states,” Tierney adds.

In Utah and Maine, Berkley One is now offering insurance for homes, condos and renters, automobiles, fine art and collectibles, excess liability, and flood and excess flood. In Utah, the portfolio is rounded out with collector vehicle coverage and in Maine, with recreational marine coverage.

Collector vehicle coverage, offered through Berkley One Classics, has expanded to Montana and Wyoming in addition to Utah, and is available through agents with a Classics appointment with Berkley One.

Berkley One’s current footprint includes Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin. Collector vehicle is available as a stand-alone product in Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming and recreational marine is available as a stand-alone product in Missouri.

About Berkley One: Berkley One is a member company of Berkley, one of the nation’s premier commercial property casualty insurance providers, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A. M. Best Company. Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation conducts business worldwide through more than 50 operating units and reported $8.8 billion of gross premiums written in 2020.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.


