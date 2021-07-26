Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Berkshire Hathaway Energy : Statement on Advancing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

07/26/2021 | 10:33am EDT
Berkshire Hathaway Energy today issued the following statement in support of advancing the bipartisan infrastructure framework:

Berkshire Hathaway Energy applauds the work of President Biden and Congress to drive forward a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure that will enable the further deployment of clean energy technologies and clean transportation for all Americans. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework includes important provisions now approved by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that will catalyze transmission planning, siting and investment for critical interregional connections, resulting in a more resilient grid and accelerating the delivery of clean, reliable, affordable energy to communities across the country. We look forward to the enactment of these provisions.

It is also our hope that additional legislation will be approved that provides a durable and supportive tax regime to incent further investment in clean energy generation, transmission and energy storage, as this would allow us to meet the needs of our customers. Those incentives should be available to both utilities and energy developers equally without the impediment of current tax normalization restrictions; a robust competitive landscape helps drive down costs and allows the industry to provide affordable service to customers. We support eligibility criteria that includes emerging technologies like advanced nuclear and other carbon-free generation sources that can be deployed in a cost-effective and reliable manner. Berkshire Hathaway Energy looks forward to working with Secretary Granholm, the administration and Congress toward that end, with the shared goal of further reducing carbon emissions and benefiting customers.

About Berkshire Hathaway Energy

From our roots in renewable energy, Berkshire Hathaway Energy has grown to a $127.5 billion portfolio of locally managed businesses that share a vision of being the best energy company in serving our customers, while delivering sustainable energy solutions. These businesses deliver low-cost, safe and reliable service each day to more than 12 million electric and natural gas customers and end-users throughout the U.S., Great Britain and Alberta, Canada. Our employees pride themselves in putting customers first in all they do, and as a result, our businesses consistently rank high among energy companies in customer satisfaction. Berkshire Hathaway Energy is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. Learn more at www.brkenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
HOT NEWS