Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : Announces Addition of First Hawaii Island (Big Island) Location

10/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

The Hawaii Island Entity will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawai’i Island Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced its first franchised office on Hawaii Island. The independently owned and operated real estate office will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawai’i Island Properties.

The Hawaii Island entity was developed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maui Properties, an established network member since 2014.

“As the only current Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network member on the Island of Hawai’i, our initial goal is to gain market share in the West Hawai'i real estate market,” said Alex Iskenderian, CEO of Hawai'i Island Properties. “We feel confident that our full service, hands-on approach coupled with the resources and trust of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will allow us to accomplish our client’s goals in the most efficient way possible.”

Hawai’i Island Properties will serve the unique housing needs, attractions, and cultures of Hawaii Island. “Sellers looking to list a house, condo or piece of land on the Island of Hawaii want and need a dedicated specialist,” said Alex Iskenderian. “We wanted to expand our reach but retain that local expertise and trust that home buyers and sellers expect from a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network member.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawai’i Island Properties new office is an exciting addition to our network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Alex Iskenderian embodies a similar vision to ours with the intent to establish a Forever Brand. Combining forces with Maui Properties to serve West Hawai’i, Alex is making decisions to impact decades to come.”

Hawai’i Island Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings.

Iskenderian added, “The tools that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices provides are the best in the industry by far. We are able to streamline the buying and selling process allowing more time to do the most important tasks.”

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also extended a warm welcome to the new office. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawai’i Island Properties demonstrates a commitment to their community beyond real estate sales that is a wonderful example of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices mission to be dedicated to their clients and continuously improve their lives.”

Iskenderian continued with, “We have a focus on second homes, vacation rental properties, raw land and everything in between. We have dedicated specialists for each of the resorts and each market segment.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawai’i Island Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawai’i Island Properties was founded in 2020 by John Skenderian. Skenderian is the owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maui Properties. With billions of dollars in sales and thousands of closed transactions, Maui and Hawaii Island Properties remain family owned and operated with over 50 full time real estate agents and growing. Visit https://www.bhhshiisland.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

© Business Wire 2020

