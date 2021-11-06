Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

11/06/2021 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A; BRK.B)

Berkshire’s operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 and 2020 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 and 2020 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

 

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders

$

10,344

$

30,137

 

$

50,149

$

6,686

 

Net earnings includes:

 

 

 

 

Investment and derivative gains/losses –

 

 

 

 

Investments(1)

 

3,823

 

24,771

 

 

29,363

 

1,271

 

Derivatives

 

55

 

(34

)

 

616

 

(506

)

 

 

3,878

 

24,737

 

 

29,979

 

765

 

Impairments of intangible assets(2)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(10,980

)

Operating earnings

 

6,466

 

5,478

 

 

20,170

 

16,901

 

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders

$

10,344

$

30,137

 

$

50,149

$

6,686

 

 

Net earnings per average equivalent Class A Share

$

6,882

$

18,994

 

$

33,025

$

4,160

 

Net earnings per average equivalent Class B Share

$

4.59

$

12.66

 

$

22.02

$

2.77

 

 

Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding

 

1,503,013

 

1,586,698

 

 

1,518,513

 

1,607,041

 

Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding

 

2,254,518,838

 

2,380,046,304

 

 

2,277,769,582

 

2,410,561,550

 

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A.

(1) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) require that we include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains/losses in 2021 include after-tax gains of $3.1 billion in the third quarter and $26.9 billion in the first nine months and in 2020 include $22.4 billion in the third quarter and $2.3 billion in the first nine months due to changes during the third quarter and the first nine months in the unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains/losses in 2021 also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $757 million in the third quarter and $2.4 billion in the first nine months and in 2020 include $3.1 billion during the third quarter and $552 million during the first nine months.

The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

(2) Impairments of intangible assets in the first nine months of 2020 include charges of $9.8 billion recorded in the second quarter attributable to impairments of goodwill and certain identifiable intangible assets that were recorded in connection with Berkshire’s acquisition of Precision Castparts Corp. in 2016.

An analysis of Berkshire’s operating earnings follows (dollar amounts are in millions).

 

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance-underwriting

$

(784

)

$

(213

)

$

356

$

956

Insurance-investment income

 

1,161

 

 

1,015

 

 

3,588

 

3,769

Railroad, utilities and energy

 

3,034

 

 

2,742

 

 

7,244

 

6,257

Other businesses

 

2,706

 

 

2,346

 

 

8,329

 

5,833

Other

 

349

 

 

(412

)

 

653

 

86

Operating earnings

$

6,466

 

$

5,478

 

$

20,170

$

16,901

Approximately $7.6 billion was used to repurchase Berkshire shares during the third quarter bringing the nine month total to approximately $20.2 billion. On September 30, 2021 there were 1,493,097 Class A equivalent shares outstanding. At September 30, 2021, insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $145 billion, an increase of $7 billion since yearend 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G are included herein.

Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire’s financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment and derivative gains/losses and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets.

Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire’s operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are required to include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains/losses for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aBLACK FRIDAY GAMING MONITOR DEALS 2021 : Early 4K, 27 Inch, Curve & More Sales Compiled by Consumer Articles
BU
09:11aBLACK FRIDAY ROOMBA DEALS (2021) : Top Early Roomba e5, Roomba 675, Roomba j7 & More Robot Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
09:09aDolly Parton to appear in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'
AQ
09:06aPIONEER WOMAN BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Dutch Oven, Crock Pot & Cookware Set Savings Tracked by Saver Trends
BU
09:01aTHE MOVIE HOLLYWOOD FORGOT : 1974 Film Buster and Billie Rediscovered After Missing for 45 Years
GL
09:01aFOOD PROCESSOR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early Cuisinart Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post
BU
08:56aBEST MONITOR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Ultrawide & Curved Computer Monitor Sales Collated by Retail Egg
BU
08:51aDYSON V8 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Cordless V8 Animal & Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Deals Reported by Saver Trends
BU
08:46aTREADMILL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early NordicTrack, ProForm & More Sales Published by Consumer Articles
BU
08:45aBotswana provisionally licences first indigenous commercial bank
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosts operating profit, cash hoard sets r..
2Boeing directors agree to $237.5 million settlement over 737 MAX safety..
3Rogers Communications reinstates ousted chair after court backs his bid..
4Third Quarter Earnings 2021
5Roche chairman sees greater flexibility after Novartis deal - paper

HOT NEWS