Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022. At this time, we are planning for an in-person meeting. In addition, as has been done for the past several years, the meeting will again be webcast. Additional information about the meeting will be included in Berkshire’s 2021 Annual Report which is scheduled to be posted on the Internet on Saturday morning, February 26, 2022. If there are additional updates regarding the meeting, they will be posted on Berkshire’s website at www.berkshirehathaway.com.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005434/en/