Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Earlier this week, we issued a press release announcing that the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 30, 2022 will be an in-person meeting. Since that time, we have received many questions about the location of the meeting. We now realize that we made an error in our earlier press release in not being clearer with respect to what we had taken for granted. We would never consider holding our shareholder meeting anyplace other than Omaha. We could not have a better venue than the CHI Health Center or a better city than Omaha for hosting our event.

As was stated in the earlier press release, additional information about the meeting will be included in Berkshire’s 2021 Annual Report which is scheduled to be posted on the Internet on Saturday morning, February 26, 2022. If there are additional updates regarding the meeting, they will be posted on Berkshire’s website at www.berkshirehathaway.com. In addition, as has been done for the past several years, the meeting will again be webcast.

About Berkshire

