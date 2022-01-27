Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

01/27/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Earlier this week, we issued a press release announcing that the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 30, 2022 will be an in-person meeting. Since that time, we have received many questions about the location of the meeting. We now realize that we made an error in our earlier press release in not being clearer with respect to what we had taken for granted. We would never consider holding our shareholder meeting anyplace other than Omaha. We could not have a better venue than the CHI Health Center or a better city than Omaha for hosting our event.

As was stated in the earlier press release, additional information about the meeting will be included in Berkshire’s 2021 Annual Report which is scheduled to be posted on the Internet on Saturday morning, February 26, 2022. If there are additional updates regarding the meeting, they will be posted on Berkshire’s website at www.berkshirehathaway.com. In addition, as has been done for the past several years, the meeting will again be webcast.

About Berkshire
Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:18pFAIR ISAAC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pINTERPACE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pServiceNow, Levi Strauss rise; Tesla, Intel fall
AQ
04:18pGUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pFederated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings
PR
04:18pAvalonBay Communities Earns Top Score for Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality
BU
04:18pJuniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
04:18pEssex Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
04:18pPacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No January Cash Distribution
BU
04:17pSEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Dollar jumps, stocks mixed as investors eye Fed rate hikes
3Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
4UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
5ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic

HOT NEWS