Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Names Olivier Hamon and Alice Batchili to Lead Entrance Into Executive & Professional Lines in France

09/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is entering the Executive & Professional Lines market in France and has appointed Olivier Hamon as Head of Financial Institutions and Management Liabilities and Alice Batchili as Professional Indemnity Manager.

Olivier and Alice will spearhead BHSI’s launch of a full range of products in France, including D&O Liability, Financial Institutions D&O Liability, Professional Indemnity, Employment Practices Liability, Crime, and Cyber Insurance, with an initial focus on Corporate and Upper Middle Market risks.

“Unencumbered by legacy liabilities, and committed to disciplined risk underwriting, BHSI is well positioned to provide companies across France with stable and sustainable Executive & Professional Lines solutions,” said François-Xavier d’Huart, Country Manager, France, BHSI. “Olivier and Alice bring to BHSI extensive experience and the excellent capabilities and character that are a hallmark of BHSI’s global team. We are pleased to have them building our Executive & Professional Lines portfolio and our team in France.”

Olivier has more than 12 years of insurance and financial industry experience, with a focus on Financial Lines for commercial and financial institutions in France. Earlier in his career he was a Financial Analyst at Coface Holding. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics, with Honors, from University of Paris, Panthéon-Sorbonne, and a master’s in Finance from University Paris Panthéon Assas.

Alice comes to BHSI with more than 15 years of industry experience, spanning both the insurance and brokerage sides of the business, and extensive expertise in both Professional Indemnity and Cyber Insurance. She holds a master’s degree in International Management of Insurance from Ecole Supérieure d’Assurance.

Both Olivier and Alice will be based in BHSI’s office in Paris. Olivier can be reached at Olivier.hamon@bhspecialty.com, Alice can be reached at Alice.batchili@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant’s Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2020
