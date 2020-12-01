Log in
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Names Tom Macfarlane to Lead Downstream Energy Property Business in Europe

12/01/2020 | 05:01am EST
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is expanding its capabilities in Europe to underwrite Downstream Energy Property Insurance and has named Tom Macfarlane to lead this business segment.

“We are delighted that Tom is joining BHSI to develop our Downstream Energy business in Europe. He is a well-respected leader in the market and has a wealth of experience in the energy sector,” said Chris Colahan, Head of UK and Europe, BHSI.

“This is a significant step in continued build-out of our overall Property business. With Tom and his extensive expertise and knowledge at the helm, we look forward to building strong relationships with our customers and brokers in the energy sector,” said Sean Mannion, UK Head of Property, BHSI.

Tom comes to BHSI with over 40 years of insurance experience spanning both the underwriting and broking sides of the business. He has held various leadership roles in Energy Property at AIG, including Global Head of Energy. He was also previously Energy Broker and Managing Director at Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Tom is based in BHSI’s London office and can be reached at +44 (0)7830 389660 or via email at tom.macfarlane@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant’s Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2020
