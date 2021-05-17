Log in
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Names Nikki Nagra, Head of Casualty Claims, UK

05/17/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Nikki Nagra as Head of Casualty Claims in the UK.

Based in Manchester, Nikki’s appointment establishes a senior claims presence at the heart of BHSI’s UK National team, reinforcing a commitment to the city and to the national business.

“Nikki’s expertise and leadership experience span a broad range of third party claims,” said Andrew Walker, Head of Claims in Europe, BHSI. “And we’re delighted to welcome her to our claims leadership team. Nikki’s technical knowledge and customer focus further strengthens our determination to deliver the service excellence that underpins our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT® philosophy, throughout the UK and Europe.”

Nikki comes to BHSI with more than two decades of claims management experience. Most recently, she was UK Motor Claims Manager at AIG, where her career also included leadership roles handling casualty and disease claims.

Nikki can be reached at Nikki.nagra@bhspecialty.com or on +44 7463 457034.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant’s Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2021
