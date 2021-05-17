Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Names Nikki Nagra, Head of Casualty Claims, UK

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Nikki Nagra as Head of Casualty Claims in the UK.

Based in Manchester, Nikki’s appointment establishes a senior claims presence at the heart of BHSI’s UK National team, reinforcing a commitment to the city and to the national business.

“Nikki’s expertise and leadership experience span a broad range of third party claims,” said Andrew Walker, Head of Claims in Europe, BHSI. “And we’re delighted to welcome her to our claims leadership team. Nikki’s technical knowledge and customer focus further strengthens our determination to deliver the service excellence that underpins our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT® philosophy, throughout the UK and Europe.”

Nikki comes to BHSI with more than two decades of claims management experience. Most recently, she was UK Motor Claims Manager at AIG, where her career also included leadership roles handling casualty and disease claims.

Nikki can be reached at Nikki.nagra@bhspecialty.com or on +44 7463 457034.

