Berkshire Hathaway operating profit rises 21%

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc on
Saturday reported improved quarterly operating results, as the
conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett showed
signs of recovery from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
Second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion
from $5.51 billion a year earlier.
Net income, including gains from common stock investments,
rose 7% to $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, from
$26.3 billion, or $16,314 per share, a year earlier.
Berkshire also said it repurchased about $6 billion of stock
in the quarter, on top of approximately $31.3 billion of
previously disclosed buybacks since the end of 2019.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)