Berkshire Sterile announces Dr. Xufeng Sun as Vice President of Formulation and Technology Transfer

Lee, MA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) recently promoted Dr. Xufeng Sun to a new role of Vice President of Formulation and Technology Transfer. Dr. Sun is responsible for managing a team of process engineers, and overseeing and developing filling and formulation protocols, batch records and studies at the company. Dr. Sun will be expanding BSM’s capabilities in 2022 by introducing new formulation and lyophilization development services.

Dr. Sun joined BSM’s team in 2019 as the Director of Formulation and Technology Transfer, where he managed a small team of engineers, reviewed batch records, and ensured a smooth transition for new production protocols and technologies. Since then, he has been instrumental in scaling the engineering team to twice its size, implementing a new workflow to streamline protocol development and issuance with more oversight, and recruited expertise to begin development work.

“We perform a lot of complex formulations and fill projects at BSM. Xufeng has developed a team that has made the transition for new and complex projects seamless, and he will be formally implementing lyophilization and formulation development at the company in 2022. We are delighted to have Dr. Sun on our team,” commented Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing cofounder and CEO, Dr. Shawn Kinney.

“Dr. Sun has greatly improved our team and company since first starting in June of 2019 as a director of formulation and tech transfer. His leadership has been invaluable, and we look forward to him taking BSM to a different level with his expertise and dedication. His new role is a natural fit,” said cofounder and CTO, Dr. Andrea Wagner.

Dr. Sun has over 18 years of experience in pharmaceutical development. Prior to his work at BSM, Sun managed AMRI’s pharmaceutical development team, led injectable drug product development, and technical transfer to fill/finish sites. Sun has a doctorate in organic chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an M.S. and B.S. in Analytical Chemistry from Xiamen University.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill/finish contract manufacturer which specializes in sterile filling of syringes, vials and cartridges for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, lyophilization of vials and syringes, dual chamber liquid/liquid and liquid/lyo all within an isolator. Lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. Please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact us at info@berkshiresterile.com for more information.

