Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Sterile announces Dr. Xufeng Sun as Vice President of Formulation and Technology Transfer

01/25/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lee, MA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) recently promoted Dr. Xufeng Sun to a new role of Vice President of Formulation and Technology Transfer. Dr. Sun is responsible for managing a team of process engineers, and overseeing and developing filling and formulation protocols, batch records and studies at the company. Dr. Sun will be expanding BSM’s capabilities in 2022 by introducing new formulation and lyophilization development services.

Dr. Sun joined BSM’s team in 2019 as the Director of Formulation and Technology Transfer, where he managed a small team of engineers, reviewed batch records, and ensured a smooth transition for new production protocols and technologies. Since then, he has been instrumental in scaling the engineering team to twice its size, implementing a new workflow to streamline protocol development and issuance with more oversight, and recruited expertise to begin development work.

“We perform a lot of complex formulations and fill projects at BSM. Xufeng has developed a team that has made the transition for new and complex projects seamless, and he will be formally implementing lyophilization and formulation development at the company in 2022. We are delighted to have Dr. Sun on our team,” commented Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing cofounder and CEO, Dr. Shawn Kinney.

“Dr. Sun has greatly improved our team and company since first starting in June of 2019 as a director of formulation and tech transfer. His leadership has been invaluable, and we look forward to him taking BSM to a different level with his expertise and dedication. His new role is a natural fit,” said cofounder and CTO, Dr. Andrea Wagner.

Dr. Sun has over 18 years of experience in pharmaceutical development. Prior to his work at BSM, Sun managed AMRI’s pharmaceutical development team, led injectable drug product development, and technical transfer to fill/finish sites. Sun has a doctorate in organic chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an M.S. and B.S. in Analytical Chemistry from Xiamen University.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill/finish contract manufacturer which specializes in sterile filling of syringes, vials and cartridges for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, lyophilization of vials and syringes, dual chamber liquid/liquid and liquid/lyo all within an isolator. Lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. Please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact us at info@berkshiresterile.com for more information.

Attachment 


Sarah B Kinney
Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
413-243-0330
info@berkshiresterile.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aGift of life michigan utilizing specialist direct's telepulmonology solution to increase organ transplant rates
PR
10:05aSYSPRO Achieves Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) Certification Status
BU
10:05aAlessio Cicero Shares eCommerce Platform, KeepBu's Expansion Plans in the US, Africa and Asia
NE
10:05aNaru Organics to Launch Non-Toxic Self-Tanner This Spring 2022
NE
10:04aWeWork, Second Front Systems partner to deliver secure software development infrastructure to government agencies
PR
10:04aPolycarbin Breaks the Single-use Scientific Plastic Mold
BU
10:04aBEYOND VAN GOGH : The Immersive Experience Opens June 23 at the Mid-America Center
BU
10:04aInstaMortgage Recruits Mortgage Industry Leader Leslie Garner to Head Sales
BU
10:03aOil stable as tight supply counters falling U.S. markets
RE
10:03aTIVITY HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2S&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5Wall Street futures down, markets spooked by Ukraine fears, Fed hawkish..

HOT NEWS