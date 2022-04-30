Berkshire shareholders vote to keep Buffett as chairman, reject climate disclosures

OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc
shareholders on Saturday rejected proposals to have an
independent chair replace Warren Buffett, and require his
company to disclose more about its climate-related risks and
efforts to improve diversity.
Shareholders supported letting Buffett keep both the
chairman and chief executive roles by a nearly 6-to-1 margin,
Berkshire said at its annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Buffett, 91, has run Berkshire since 1965.
The National Legal and Policy Center, a Berkshire
shareholder, had said it was poor corporate governance for the
legendary investor to retain both roles.
Its proposal gained greater attention when Calpers, which
invested $460 billion on April 28 and is the largest U.S. public
pension fund, expressed support, as it has at other companies.
Berkshire's board, however, said Buffett should keep both
roles. Buffett's oldest son Howard Buffett, a Berkshire
director, is expected to become non-executive chairman when his
father is no longer in charge.
By approximately 3-to-1 margins, shareholders also rejected
proposals to have the company disclose more about the
climate-related risks, greenhouse gas emissions and diversity
efforts in its dozens of businesses.
Berkshire's board also opposed those proposals, saying its
operating businesses already disclosed or appropriately managed
environmental risks, and were committed to diversity, equity and
inclusion.
The proposals faced long odds to pass, given Buffett's
control of 32% of Berkshire's voting power. He owns
approximately 16% of Berkshire's stock.
Berkshire's slate of 15 people to serve as directors won
shareholder approval by an overwhelming margin.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Jonathan Stempel in Omaha,
Nebraska
Editing by Nick Zieminski)