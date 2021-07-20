Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berlin Health and Rehab Sees Rapid Improvements in Care Under New Management

07/20/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BARRE, Vt., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Berlin Meadows, manager for the Berlin Health and Rehab, began overseeing operations the center has experienced marked improvements in numerous key quality measures. These numbers and strong state survey results are indicative of higher quality care in nursing homes.

The center has implemented weekly wound rounds, incorporating a Board Certified Wound APRN to address any concerns. In addition, a third party wound care specialist has been hired to participate weekly with the team. As a result, in-house acquired pressure ulcers have dropped by 75%!

Another milestone achieved over this year is a decrease in short-term readmissions back to the hospital by 41%. Berlin Health participates in the CMS Infection Prevention Program and Sepsis Alliance Program. Trained nurses and nursing assistants certified in these programs help improve the detection and rapid treatment of residents showing signs of infections and sepsis. Early treatment reduces the need for acute care transfers (ACT) to the hospital settings.

Since implementing these programs, the ACT rate for common infections, such as urinary tract infections, has steadily decreased in short-term readmissions and ER visits. In conjunction with in-house advance practice nurses (APRNs) and the availability of after-hours telemedicine visits with on-call APRNs, Berlin Health continues to provide quality nursing care in-house to avoid costly and often negative outcomes associated with hospital readmissions. 

Berlin Health and Rehab is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Barre, VT. A post-acute care unit offers short-term rehabilitation with a range of therapies in a warm, friendly, and secure environment. With dedicated and caring staff, Berlin Health also provides 24/7 long-term care enabling residents to retain their independence and dignity in an inviting and safe atmosphere.

CONTACT: admissions@berlinmeadows.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berlin-health-and-rehab-sees-rapid-improvements-in-care-under-new-management-301337962.html

SOURCE Berlin Health and Rehabilitation


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
05:59pIGN : 's Summer of Gaming Reaches 141+ Million Viewers
BU
05:58pAPA : Private equity firm Kimmeridge criticizes high exec pay in energy sector
RE
05:58pPEABODY : to announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021
PR
05:58pFLAHERTY & CRUMRINE DYNAMIC PREFERRED AND INCOME FUND : PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce August, September and October Dividends
BU
05:56pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. – DKNG
GL
05:56pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)
BU
05:54pNetflix details video game push as it forecasts weak growth
RE
05:53pBerlin Health and Rehab Sees Rapid Improvements in Care Under New Management
PR
05:51pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call Slides
PU
Latest news "Companies"