STORY: Intel is to invest more than $33 billion in Germany as part of its expansion push in Europe.

Two cutting-edge chip facilities will be built in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

The deal, signed on Monday (June 19), capped months of wrangling over subsidies, which sources said total almost $11 billion.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were present for the signing.

The deal in Germany is Intel's third big investment in four days, following a $4.6 billion chip plant in Poland and a $25 billion factory in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the deal as the largest ever investment in Israel.

Last year, along with Germany, Intel announced plans for facilities in Ireland and France.

That in a bid to benefit from the European Commission's eased funding rules and subsidies as the EU looks to cut its dependence on U.S. and Asian chips.

There is also growing alarm over the fragility of supply chains.

As for Germany specifically, its government is investing billions of euros in subsidies - and passing favorable legislation - to lure in tech companies.