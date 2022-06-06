Log in
Berlusconi-backed MFE sweetens cash offer for Spanish unit

06/06/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
MILAN/MADRID (Reuters) -Commercial TV firm MediaForEurope (MFE) said on Monday it had increased by 16.1% the cash consideration for its bid for its Spanish-listed subsidiary Mediaset Espana.

In a statement, MFE added that the share consideration was unchanged and said Mediaset Espana was now recommending MFE's improved offer.

MFE, previously known as Mediaset, said it would offer 4.5 of its ordinary A shares and 2.16 euros in cash, up from previously 1.860 euros for each Mediaset Espana share.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and formerly known as Mediaset, earlier this year MFE announced a cash and share offer for the 44% stake in Mediaset Espana it does not already own.

MFE also said it will file with the Spanish regulator the request for authorisation of the modification of the offer no later than June 7.

The media group has also bought a stake of more than 25% in German media group ProSiebenSat.1 as part of its European expansion strategy.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and Jesús Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
