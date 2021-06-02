Bermuda Business Development Agency : (BDA) Leads Key Engagements With Florida Officials

After over a year of staying connected virtually, the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is back on the road for direct engagements in Miami, Florida this week.

Meetings will be held with senior representatives from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Florida, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, as well as other business leaders to build upon the current important economic relationship between Bermuda and the United States, particularly Florida, as well as future opportunities.

In addition, talks to discuss areas of mutual collaboration and potential challenges, will also be held between members of the Bermuda delegation and Florida state officials, including the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez.

Bermuda’s delegation will include the Premier of Bermuda, the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP. The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is represented by Roland Andy Burrows, CEO; Stephen Weinstein, BDA Chair; and Lynesha Lightbourne, Business Development Manager for Asset Management and High Net Worth Services. The BDA has organised an official dinner and luncheon for invited guests, on June 1 and 2, respectively. John Huff, President & CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) will also be in attendance, reinforcing the significant economic ties created between Florida and Bermuda after Bermuda (re)insurers enabled Floridians to purchase property insurance post-Hurricane Andrew.

Mr. Burrows said, “The focus of these engagements is to meet with Government officials and business leaders in (re)insurance, fintech, asset management, infrastructure/hotel development, high-net-worth individuals and their professional advisors with a focus on renewing existing relationship and creating new ones.”

Mr. Weinstein said, “Bermuda has been a committed, consistent trading partner to Florida since Hurricane Andrew, pioneering innovations in the insurance sector to help keep coverage accessible and as affordable as possible. We are delighted to visit with South Florida’s political, business and community leaders and reinforce that Bermuda is as open for business as ever. Building on our three decades of experience helping the world’s largest and riskiest markets, such as Florida and its $1.0 trillion economy, close the insurance protection gap, we are focused now on also helping our partners address the climate risk protection gap. Bermuda’s commitments to collaboration, cooperation and innovation will help Floridians to export their climate-related risk to Bermuda and continue to weather whatever storms may lie ahead in the decades to come.”

John Huff said, “It is appropriate that the first Bermuda commerce engagements post-pandemic are to build upon the tremendous relationship between Bermuda and Florida, particularly during the kick-off week of the 2021 hurricane season. ABIR and its member companies, comprised of Bermuda’s leading international insurers and reinsurers, appreciate the delegation leadership of the Premier and the organising of the BDA. ABIR is energised by the tremendous support and commitment from Florida business, community and government leaders to work together to strengthen this reliable partnership between the Bermuda market and Florida to keep insurance and reinsurance affordable and accessible for Florida homeowners and businesses.”

