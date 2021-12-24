Bermuda Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey (CPIS) 2020 Report

December 2021
Bermuda Monetary Authority
Bermuda's Coordinated Portfolio Investment
Survey
2020 Report
FORWARD
The Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey (CPIS) is a voluntary data collection exercise conducted annually under the auspices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The CPIS collects information about the cross-border holdings of portfolio investment securities in different economies. Portfolio investment is defined as cross-border transactions and positions involving debt or equity securities other than those included in direct investment or reserve assets.
CPIS data, which is published on the IMF website, is augmented with information from two other surveys: the Securities Held as Foreign Exchange Reserve (SEFER) and Securities Held by International Organisations (SSIO).
The IMF has been conducting the CPIS since 1997, and over 80 countries currently participate in the survey.
Bermuda has participated in this exercise since 2001. Bermuda's numbers include data from both the domestic and international sectors. The size and relevance of the latter category make Bermuda an International Financial Centre (IFC).
This report covers Bermuda's CPIS results for 2020. The report is a product of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) staff.
The Authority would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all entities that participated in this year's survey.
The BMA hopes stakeholders find the information in this report of interest.
Any questions, comments or suggestions to improve this report, may be sent to cpis@bma.bm.
Sincerely
Financial Stability and Research Department
December 2021
2
|
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
1.
|
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ..........................................................................................................
|
4
|
2.
|
BACKGROUND ...........................................................................................................................
|
6
|
|
2.1
|
WHAT IS THE CPIS?...............................................................................................................
|
6
|
|
2.2
|
WHY DOES BERMUDA PARTICIPATE? ...................................................................................
|
6
|
|
2.3
|
WHAT TYPE OF INFORMATION IS COLLECTED?.....................................................................
|
7
|
|
2.4
|
METHODOLOGY ......................................................................................................................
|
7
|
|
2.5
|
LIMITATIONS ..........................................................................................................................
|
8
|
3.
|
OVERVIEW OF BERMUDA'S FOREIGN PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS.............................
|
10
|
4.
|
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION ......................................................................................
|
14
|
5.
|
SECTOR BREAKDOWN..........................................................................................................
|
16
|
|
5.1
|
OVERVIEW OF SECTOR BREAKDOWN ..................................................................................
|
16
|
|
5.2
|
INSURANCE............................................................................................................................
|
17
|
|
5.3
|
INVESTMENT FUNDS .............................................................................................................
|
20
|
|
5.4
|
BANKS ...................................................................................................................................
|
23
|
|
5.5
|
BERMUDA GOVERNMENT .....................................................................................................
|
27
|
6.
|
BERMUDA DERIVED LIABILITIES ....................................................................................
|
31
|
7.
|
GLOBAL HOLDINGS...............................................................................................................
|
34
|
ANNEX A - IMF'S FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:.......................................................
|
36
|
ANNEX B - BERMUDA PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT ..............................................................
|
39
|
ANNEX C - BERMUDA DERIVED LIABILITIES......................................................................
|
43
3
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
This study is part of the IMF's comprehensive international survey and measures Bermuda's holdings of foreign portfolio investment assets. Foreign portfolio investment assets relate to tradable financial instruments, other than direct investments or reserve assets, issued by unrelated non-residents1.
Data for portfolio investment assets is separately requested for equity, investment funds shares and debt securities and is geographically allocated by the country of residence of the issuer. The primary purpose of this study is to provide countries with estimates of their foreign portfolio assets at market value and to enhance the quality of statistics on global capital flow.
As of 31 December 2020, Bermuda's total assets increased by 20.2% (US$238 billion)2 from the previous year, reaching US$1.42 trillion3. At the same time, Bermuda's foreign portfolio investment assets reached US$848.7 billion, a significant increase of 17.3% (US$124.9 billion) when compared to the value of holdings as of 31 December 2019. This increase was driven by new entities that the BMA licensed during the year within the insurance and investment fund sectors. Bermuda's foreign portfolio holdings made up approximately 59.8% of total Bermuda financial services assets, down from 61.5% in 2019.
The foreign portfolio holdings for Bermuda entities consist mainly of debt securities. As of 31 December 2020, Bermuda's holding of foreign debt securities amounted to US$712.1 billion, representing 83.9% of Bermuda's foreign portfolio holdings. Debt securities were predominantly made up of long-term debt securities, which accounted for 91.5% (US$651.3 billion) of total debt securities. Short-term debt securities amounted to US$60.8 billion, accounting for the remaining 8.5% of total debt securities. Holdings of foreign equity amounted to US$136.5 billion, representing 16.1% of Bermuda's foreign portfolio holdings.
In terms of geographical distribution, holdings in the United States dominated Bermuda's foreign portfolio investment assets. As of 31 December 2020, the United States accounted for 56.3% (US$477.4 billion) of the total holdings of Bermuda's foreign portfolio investment assets, an increase
-
The IMF defines unrelated non-resident as non-resident counterparty with an equity interest of less than 10% in the enterprise, or vice versa. If the counterparty's share is 10% or more, it is considered a related non-resident (direct investment) and reported under the Coordinated Direct Investment Survey (CDIS).
-
The figures in this report have been rounded off to the decimal of the billions, except where specified. Some values may differ due to rounding.
-
Insurance sector total assets increased from $980 billion in 2019 to $1,186 billion in 2019, while Net Asset Value (NAV) of investment funds increased from $176 billion in 2019 to $206 billion in 2020. Total assets of banks increased from $24 billion in 2019 to $25.5 billion in 2020. Total assets data was published in the BMA's 2020 Annual Report.
4
of 15.1% (US$62.6 billion) from 2019. The UK followed, with the same 7% share as in 2019 and then the Cayman Islands, which increased its share from 1% to 5%. Canada, Ireland, and Hong Kong followed, maintaining the same shares as the previous year, with 5%, 4%, and 3% respectively. The remaining countries had shares of 2% or less.
In addition to the geographical breakdown, Bermuda's holders of foreign securities can be broken down into four subsectors: insurance4, investment funds, banking and government.
The insurance subsector has always significantly dominated Bermuda's foreign portfolio holdings. As of 31 December 2020, it had an ownership share of 79.0% (US$670.5 billion). Insurance has been the largest subsector since 2001, when the survey was first conducted in Bermuda. This is consistent with the size and relevance of the insurance industry in Bermuda, a predominantly insurance-based IFC.
Investment funds were the second-largest subsector, accounting for 19.7% (US$167.2 billion), followed by banks, which accounted for 1.0% (US$8.2 billion). The Bermuda Government's foreign portfolio holdings amounted to US$2.76 billion, representing 0.3% of Bermuda's total foreign portfolio holdings as of 31 December 2020.
As of 31 December 2020, the value of Bermuda's derived liabilities5 amounted to US$569.1 billion, an increase of 4.1% (or US$22.4 billion) from 20196. Bermuda's derived liabilities consisted mainly of equity securities, which represent 84.5% of Bermuda's total derived liabilities. Geographically, Bermuda's derived liabilities are held by residents of the United States and Hong Kong, who together had a 71% share (the United States 49% and Hong Kong 22%) as of 31 December 2020.
Global cross-border holdings of securities have shown a growing trend since the 2008 global financial crisis, reaching its highest value of US$76.3 trillion as of 31 December 2020, an increase of 14.4% (US$9.6 trillion) from 2019. A similar trend is observed for Bermuda foreign portfolio holdings; however, Bermuda is showing a slightly larger relative increase of 17.3% from 2019 to 2020.
-
Pension funds are included as part of insurance, however, their contribution is less than 1% of the total insurance foreign portfolio holdings.
-
Derived liabilities show, from the perspective of the economy issuing the securities, the value of securities held by non-residents as "derived" from information reported by the holders of the securities (creditor information).
-
The "derived liability" numbers are generated only when the sum of reported holdings of securities issued by a given country is at least US$10 million.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.