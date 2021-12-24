Bermuda Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey (CPIS) 2020 Report

December 2021 Bermuda Monetary Authority Bermuda's Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey 2020 Report

FORWARD The Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey (CPIS) is a voluntary data collection exercise conducted annually under the auspices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The CPIS collects information about the cross-border holdings of portfolio investment securities in different economies. Portfolio investment is defined as cross-border transactions and positions involving debt or equity securities other than those included in direct investment or reserve assets. CPIS data, which is published on the IMF website, is augmented with information from two other surveys: the Securities Held as Foreign Exchange Reserve (SEFER) and Securities Held by International Organisations (SSIO). The IMF has been conducting the CPIS since 1997, and over 80 countries currently participate in the survey. Bermuda has participated in this exercise since 2001. Bermuda's numbers include data from both the domestic and international sectors. The size and relevance of the latter category make Bermuda an International Financial Centre (IFC). This report covers Bermuda's CPIS results for 2020. The report is a product of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) staff. The Authority would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all entities that participated in this year's survey. The BMA hopes stakeholders find the information in this report of interest. Any questions, comments or suggestions to improve this report, may be sent to cpis@bma.bm. Sincerely Financial Stability and Research Department December 2021 2

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY .......................................................................................................... 4 2. BACKGROUND ........................................................................................................................... 6 2.1 WHAT IS THE CPIS?............................................................................................................... 6 2.2 WHY DOES BERMUDA PARTICIPATE? ................................................................................... 6 2.3 WHAT TYPE OF INFORMATION IS COLLECTED?..................................................................... 7 2.4 METHODOLOGY ...................................................................................................................... 7 2.5 LIMITATIONS .......................................................................................................................... 8 3. OVERVIEW OF BERMUDA'S FOREIGN PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS............................. 10 4. GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION ...................................................................................... 14 5. SECTOR BREAKDOWN.......................................................................................................... 16 5.1 OVERVIEW OF SECTOR BREAKDOWN .................................................................................. 16 5.2 INSURANCE............................................................................................................................ 17 5.3 INVESTMENT FUNDS ............................................................................................................. 20 5.4 BANKS ................................................................................................................................... 23 5.5 BERMUDA GOVERNMENT ..................................................................................................... 27 6. BERMUDA DERIVED LIABILITIES .................................................................................... 31 7. GLOBAL HOLDINGS............................................................................................................... 34 ANNEX A - IMF'S FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:....................................................... 36 ANNEX B - BERMUDA PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT .............................................................. 39 ANNEX C - BERMUDA DERIVED LIABILITIES...................................................................... 43 3

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY This study is part of the IMF's comprehensive international survey and measures Bermuda's holdings of foreign portfolio investment assets. Foreign portfolio investment assets relate to tradable financial instruments, other than direct investments or reserve assets, issued by unrelated non-residents1. Data for portfolio investment assets is separately requested for equity, investment funds shares and debt securities and is geographically allocated by the country of residence of the issuer. The primary purpose of this study is to provide countries with estimates of their foreign portfolio assets at market value and to enhance the quality of statistics on global capital flow. As of 31 December 2020, Bermuda's total assets increased by 20.2% (US$238 billion)2 from the previous year, reaching US$1.42 trillion3. At the same time, Bermuda's foreign portfolio investment assets reached US$848.7 billion, a significant increase of 17.3% (US$124.9 billion) when compared to the value of holdings as of 31 December 2019. This increase was driven by new entities that the BMA licensed during the year within the insurance and investment fund sectors. Bermuda's foreign portfolio holdings made up approximately 59.8% of total Bermuda financial services assets, down from 61.5% in 2019. The foreign portfolio holdings for Bermuda entities consist mainly of debt securities. As of 31 December 2020, Bermuda's holding of foreign debt securities amounted to US$712.1 billion, representing 83.9% of Bermuda's foreign portfolio holdings. Debt securities were predominantly made up of long-term debt securities, which accounted for 91.5% (US$651.3 billion) of total debt securities. Short-term debt securities amounted to US$60.8 billion, accounting for the remaining 8.5% of total debt securities. Holdings of foreign equity amounted to US$136.5 billion, representing 16.1% of Bermuda's foreign portfolio holdings. In terms of geographical distribution, holdings in the United States dominated Bermuda's foreign portfolio investment assets. As of 31 December 2020, the United States accounted for 56.3% (US$477.4 billion) of the total holdings of Bermuda's foreign portfolio investment assets, an increase The IMF defines unrelated non-resident as non-resident counterparty with an equity interest of less than 10% in the enterprise, or vice versa. If the counterparty's share is 10% or more, it is considered a related non-resident (direct investment) and reported under the Coordinated Direct Investment Survey (CDIS). The figures in this report have been rounded off to the decimal of the billions, except where specified. Some values may differ due to rounding. Insurance sector total assets increased from $980 billion in 2019 to $1,186 billion in 2019, while Net Asset Value (NAV) of investment funds increased from $176 billion in 2019 to $206 billion in 2020. Total assets of banks increased from $24 billion in 2019 to $25.5 billion in 2020. Total assets data was published in the BMA's 2020 Annual Report. 4