Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bermuda Monetary Authority : Jeremy Cox Awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 08:20am EDT

43 VICTORIA STREET HAMILTON 12 BERMUDA

PHONE: (441) 295-5278

FAX: (441) 292-7471

EMAIL: enquiries@bma.bm

PRESS RELEASE

For Release: Saturday, 10 October 2020

Bermuda Monetary Authority's Jeremy Cox Awarded

Commander of the Order of the British Empire

HAMILTON, BERMUDA - The Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) announced today the commendation of its Executive Chair Jeremy Cox. Mr. Cox is being awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) as part of the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours.

The Queen's Birthday Honours are normally held during the month of June in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday celebrations. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the Birthday Honours was postponed until 10 October.

A CBE is one of the ranks in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. This British order of chivalry, initially created by King George V to reward the thousands who had made non-combatant-related contributions to the British Empire in World War I, recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their field or community.

Mr. Cox is being recognised for the contributions he has made to Bermuda's financial services industry throughout his career.

"I am humbled to receive this acknowledgement from Her Majesty The Queen-one I have seen bestowed upon Bermudians I have long respected. Being associated with this group of individuals is the true honour," says Jeremy Cox, Executive Chair, BMA. "During my tenure as Supervisor of Insurance, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and, now, Executive Chair of the BMA, I have had the opportunity to work with and lead a number of teams. It has been a pleasure to work alongside these individuals who dedicated themselves to not only maintaining the BMA's world-class status but elevating it."

Mr. Cox continues, "Many know the BMA as the issuer of Bermuda's notes and coins. Others view the BMA as the regulator of Bermuda's key financial services sectors, whether insurance, banking or otherwise. Some see us as the sole champion for consumers of these services. When international companies are asked why they form in Bermuda, the effectiveness and credibility of the BMA is always mentioned as a key determining factor. We wear so many hats, and I would like to think that our BMA Team has been able to serve Bermuda well and live up to the tremendous responsibility entrusted to a financial services regulator."

Media Contact: Stuart Roberts, Assistant Director, Communications; Direct line: (441) 278-0312;

Cellular: (441)704-4117;E-mail:sroberts@bma.bm

-END-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bermuda Monetary Authority published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 12:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aBERMUDA MONETARY AUTHORITY : Jeremy Cox Awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire
PU
08:10aChina central bank says to cut foreign exchange risk reserve ratio from 20% to zero
RE
07:27aTurkish business groups call for Saudi action to resolve trade problems
RE
07:08aMalaysia Airlines boss says will have to shut down if restructuring plan fails
RE
07:04aMalaysia Airlines boss says will have to shut down if restructuring plan fails - report
RE
06:50aChina to invest nearly $900 billion in power grids - state media
RE
06:41aEgypt's Sept inflation of 3.7% could trigger IMF consultation
RE
06:20aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ICC and United Nations launch Centre of Entrepreneurship in Beirut to support small businesses in the Arab region
PU
06:15aISABEL SCHNABEL : The ECB's independence in times of mounting public debt
PU
06:00aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Lebanese Ministry of Labor and ESCWA launch #لازم_نتعلّم initiative; Free online courses with certification to support Lebanese careers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street finishes up as stimulus talks continue
2TAKE FIVE: Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
3S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
4Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
5ALPHABET INC. : Too Complex to Break Up' Is the New 'Too Big to -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group