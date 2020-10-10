Bermuda Monetary Authority : Jeremy Cox Awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire

For Release: Saturday, 10 October 2020

Bermuda Monetary Authority's Jeremy Cox Awarded

Commander of the Order of the British Empire

HAMILTON, BERMUDA - The Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) announced today the commendation of its Executive Chair Jeremy Cox. Mr. Cox is being awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) as part of the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours.

The Queen's Birthday Honours are normally held during the month of June in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday celebrations. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the Birthday Honours was postponed until 10 October.

A CBE is one of the ranks in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. This British order of chivalry, initially created by King George V to reward the thousands who had made non-combatant-related contributions to the British Empire in World War I, recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their field or community.

Mr. Cox is being recognised for the contributions he has made to Bermuda's financial services industry throughout his career.

"I am humbled to receive this acknowledgement from Her Majesty The Queen-one I have seen bestowed upon Bermudians I have long respected. Being associated with this group of individuals is the true honour," says Jeremy Cox, Executive Chair, BMA. "During my tenure as Supervisor of Insurance, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and, now, Executive Chair of the BMA, I have had the opportunity to work with and lead a number of teams. It has been a pleasure to work alongside these individuals who dedicated themselves to not only maintaining the BMA's world-class status but elevating it."

Mr. Cox continues, "Many know the BMA as the issuer of Bermuda's notes and coins. Others view the BMA as the regulator of Bermuda's key financial services sectors, whether insurance, banking or otherwise. Some see us as the sole champion for consumers of these services. When international companies are asked why they form in Bermuda, the effectiveness and credibility of the BMA is always mentioned as a key determining factor. We wear so many hats, and I would like to think that our BMA Team has been able to serve Bermuda well and live up to the tremendous responsibility entrusted to a financial services regulator."