Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bermuda Monetary Authority : Press Release - BMA Announces Appointment of New Chairman

07/20/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

43 VICTORIA STREET HAMILTON 12 BERMUDA

PHONE: (441) 295-5278

FAX: (441) 292-7471

EMAIL: enquiries@bma.bm

PRESS RELEASE

For Release: Tuesday, 20 July 2021

The Bermuda Monetary Authority Announces Appointment of

New Chairman

HAMILTON, BERMUDA - The Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) has announced that the Authority's Deputy Chairman, Mr. Donald Scott, has been appointed by the Minister of Finance (Minister) to serve as Chairman of the Board with effect as of and from 1 October 2021. This will coincide with the departure of Mr. Jeremy Cox, Executive Chairman, on 30 September 2021.

With effect as of and from 1 October 2021, Mr. Craig Swan, who has served as the Authority's Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the past 21 months, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Cox has served as the Authority's Executive Chairman since 2019, and as its CEO since 2010. Reflecting on Mr. Cox's tenure, Mr. Scott, on behalf of the BMA Board of Directors, stated: "Over the past decade, Mr. Cox has led the BMA to many notable achievements including full equivalence with Europe's Solvency II insurance regulatory regime, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reciprocal and qualifying jurisdiction status and the continued widening of the BMA's remit into digital assets. In recognition of these accomplishments and his many years of service to the Bermuda financial services industry, Mr. Cox was awarded the 2019 Fred Reiss Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2020, Mr. Cox was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen's Birthday honours."

Looking back, Mr. Cox stated: "It has been an absolute pleasure working for the Authority alongside our highly talented Staff for the past few decades. Indeed, I am grateful to the BMA Staff who, through their dedicated efforts and commitment through the years, have been instrumental in positioning Bermuda as a leading international financial centre. I feel confident that, under Donald Scott's leadership of the Board as its new Chairman, and Craig Swan's leadership as CEO, the BMA will continue to rise in driving forward the attainment of its strategic objectives for the benefit of Bermuda."

Mr. Swan joined the Authority in 2006 and held various Insurance, Policy and Risk positions, more recently at the Managing Director level. Mr. Swan also has extensive experience representing the Authority on various international regulatory standard-setting committees and leading the Authority's insurance regulatory dialogue.

Mr. Scott further stated: "Mr. Swan is a proven leader with excellent regulatory experience, superior executive management skills, clarity and relevance of vision in relation to domestic and global challenges facing the BMA and Bermuda, combined with highly developed relationship management sensitivities including credibility with international bodies."

Media Contact: Marianne Suschak-Matvey, Director, Communications and Public Relations; Direct

line: (441) 278-0642;E-mail:msmatvey@bma.bm

-END-

Disclaimer

Bermuda Monetary Authority published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 15:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aNEW ANALYSIS : Montana-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries
PU
11:45aJEFF BEZOS : billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
RE
11:44aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Second meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group
PU
11:42aChinese factories that supply apple and make other products sold in the u.s. are shunning workers from xinjiang - wsj
RE
11:37aSpain evaluates measures to cut power bills as prices hit record levels
RE
11:34aBERMUDA MONETARY AUTHORITY : Press Release - BMA Announces Appointment of New Chairman
PU
11:26aEU lists rule of law concerns for Hungary, Poland, pivotal in releasing COVID funds
RE
11:18aOccupational Employment and Wages in Roanoke – May 2020
PU
11:18aOccupational Employment and Wages in Scranton—Wilkes-Barre—Hazleton – May 2020
PU
11:18aOccupational Employment and Wages in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News – May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5'BEST DAY EVER': billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt

HOT NEWS