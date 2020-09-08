Bermuda Monetary Authority : Public Warning - Website Falsely Linked to BMA

43 VICTORIA STREET HAMILTON 12 BERMUDA
PRESS RELEASE
For Release: Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Public Warning -Website Falsely Linked to BMA
HAMILTON, BERMUDA - The Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) has been made aware that an internet domain has been registered in the name ofwww.bmafinancier.com.
While the website is not active, e-mails appear to have been sent from this domain which falsely use the names of individuals associated with the Authority.
We advise anyone who receives an email from this domain to ignore its contents and to report it to the Bermuda Police Service athttps://portal.police.bm/.
Media Contact: Stuart Roberts, Assistant Director, Communications; Direct line: (441) 278-0312; Cellular: (441) 704-4117; E-mail: sroberts@bma.bm
