Bernhard Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of RailWorks Corp. from Wind Point Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP (“Bernhard Capital”), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced the completion of the acquisition of RailWorks Corp. (“RailWorks” or the “Company”), North America’s leading rail infrastructure solutions provider, from Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead with RailWorks and look forward to supporting the Company’s best-in-class rail infrastructure solutions,” said Jim Bernhard, a partner at Bernhard Capital. “Our investment in RailWorks is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with the leading provider of maintenance and construction services in the rail space, and comes at a critical time given the recent passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs bill.”

Kevin Riddett, RailWorks’ President and CEO said, “We are pleased that the transaction has closed. As a well-respected industry leader for specialty construction and maintenance services, we are excited to continue our growth. We will support the expanding rail infrastructure needs of North America and believe Bernhard Capital’s expertise will make valuable contributions to our efforts.”

Kevin Riddett continues to serve as RailWorks’ President and CEO, and the Company’s executive team remains unchanged.

J.P. Morgan and Bank of Montreal served as financing partners in this transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and Houlihan Lokey provided financial due diligence support to Bernhard Capital.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in three funds across five strategies, has approximately $2.5 billion of gross assets under management, and is ranked as one of Private Equity International’s 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses.

About RailWorks Corporation

Founded in 1998, RailWorks Corporation provides track construction, electrical systems construction, maintenance services and products throughout the United States and Canada for major transit authorities, Class I and short-line railroads, and rail-served commercial and industrial companies. Trusted RailWorks brands include L.K. Comstock Inc., PNR RailWorks, NARSTCO, and HSQ Technology. For more information, visit www.railworks.com.

