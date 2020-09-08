Beroni Group Receives First Commercial Order for its COVID-19 Test Kits from Japan

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, today announced that it received the first commercial order for its proprietarily developed SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Kit from Forsitech Inc. (“Forsitech”), a pharmaceutical trading company based in Japan.



According to the contract, Beroni shall arrange production schedule within 2 business days upon receiving the full payment from Forsitech for the ordered number of detection kits. As of the date of this announcement, Beroni has received full payment for this order and production schedule is set in motion. As of September 7, 2020, Japan has reported 71,856 COVID-19 cases according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan. The collaboration between Beroni and Forsitech provides a COVID-19 detecting solution for clinics, employers, schools, and others to seek a safer reopening. Additional purchase orders currently under negotiation and discussions with certain other parties could further increase the supply of these important tests in the near term.

Based on membrane immunoassay with colloidal gold, Beroni’s SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Kit is an in vitro diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in capillary “fingerstick” whole blood, venous whole blood, plasma (EDTA, citrate), and serum samples. The detection kit has received CE-IVD certification with a CE mark. Beroni has previously sold its detection kits to a UK buyer.

“Widespread testing for COVID-19 disease is absolutely critical for saving lives and reopening the economy. Our antibody detection kits can get the result within 10 minutes with only a small quantity of blood from fingertips. It offers an effective and convenient solution for various medical institutions to identify infected people, as well as for back-to-work or back-to-school testing,” said Jacky Zhang, Chairman, and CEO of Beroni Group. “We are committed to provide more rapid test kits into the marketplace to help contain the community-spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

About FORSiTECH Inc.

Forsitech Inc. is a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical trading company dealing in bulk pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical intermediates, cosmetics and other products. It provides a smooth supply chain for pharmaceuticals and other related products, leveraging its specialized knowledge of pharmaceuticals and its experience in the field of import and marketing approval. The company also assists pharmaceutical manufacturers with registration of their products with PMDA and protection of the intellectual property rights of their products and technology. In addition, Forsitech is currently donating PPE items such as surgical masks and protective clothings to medical institutions. The CEO of Forsitech Inc. is Hajime Funaki. To find out more about Forsitech, please visit https://forsitech.co.jp.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

