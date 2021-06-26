Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berrylook Monsoon-Perfect Cheap Clothes Online Are Designed For The Rainy Season Ahead

06/26/2021 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2021) - Berrylook, an e-store committed to make every purchase a sweet deal for their customers, recently launched a broad range of cheap clothes and accessories for their retail customers. The owners stated that their recently launched cheap clothes online include bright-colored clothes that effectively hide the mud stains. The company has launched a number of short dresses for women that are quite practical and can be paired with free-fitting clothes.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/88796_0f52255e94ad3a33_001.jpg



The objective of offering monsoon special cheap clothes online is to boost up their sales, the owners said. They said that around the monsoon season, their customers look for bright-colored outfits and accessories, while adding that they think this is the right time of the year to increase awareness about their products.

The e-store can now offer a whole range of cheap clothes, including but not limited to maxi dresses for women, bodycon dresses, shift dresses, blouses, cardigans, pullovers, jogger pants, flare pants, swimwear etc. Also, customers of the store are now allowed to mix and match top and bottom dresses to make their own custom-designed dresses as that is a popular option for some customers who look beyond the designer collections to make their own fashion statements.

"Buyers can also find the perfect accessories for the dresses we have launched from our store. Many fashion-conscious women want to avoid jeans and other types of dresses that go below their knees. Anticipating the demand for short and bright-colored dresses, we have launched a number of such dresses. Customers can explore a wide variety of fashionable monsoon-perfect dresses in our store this monsoon season. Most of the clothes are made of cotton or polyester. These materials are not only comfortable, but also dry quicker than silk or denim", said the sales and marketing head of the company.

"We are committed to give as many options in terms of design variety and clothing materials as we can to our dear patrons. We know our customers will have so much fun while shopping for their favorite products this monsoon season. The monsoon collection has just been rolled out begun and we believe our patrons have a lot to explore, both in terms of deals and designs", said the sales head of Berrylook.

About the Company

Berrylook is a reputable retailer of cheap dresses.

For more information, visit https://www.berrylook.com/

Contact:
Berrylook
Bella Crystal
service@berrylook.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88796


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aBerrylook Monsoon-Perfect Cheap Clothes Online Are Designed For The Rainy Season Ahead
NE
07:49aAEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES  : Group Announces Operating Results for May 2021
PU
07:15aArbutus Announces New Data on AB-729 and AB-836 Programs with Presentation of Five Abstracts at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2021 - All Selected for Best of ILC™
GL
07:13aPRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
07:11aNORTHERN IRELAND EXECUTIVE  : Vaccine certification update
PU
07:11aINVESTIS  : Why ESG Investing Is Here to Stay
PU
07:11aALPHA REAL TRUST  : 2021-06-25 Annual Report and financial statements
PU
07:09aPAPOUTSANIS S A  : General extraordinary meeting invitation of the shareholders of the societe anomyme with the legal name "papoutsanis sa"
PU
07:09aRepublican Leader Thompson Issues Statement on Growing Climate Solutions Act
PU
07:07aLIQUID MEDIA  : CEO Showcases Transformational Business Solutions Strategy for Independent IP Creators (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700
2Is Paraguay set to make bitcoin legal? Don't bet on it
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
4BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen
5XP INC. : XP :  XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil

HOT NEWS