STORY: :: @stunnaking via Instagram

:: Residents assess the damage after

Hurricane Beryl tears through Union Island

:: July 2, 2024

:: Union Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Reuters was able to locate videos from nearby buildings, road layouts, and mountains in the background to match satellite imagery and file images. Corroborating videos show the same scene. The date has been confirmed by the source and metadata on the footage.

Beryl has so far left at least 10 people dead across the Caribbean, including three in Union Island, though the number was widely expected to rise as communications are restored on islands devastated by flooding and powerful winds.

Beryl is the 2024 Atlantic season's first hurricane and at its peak earlier this week was the earliest Category 5 storm on record. A Category 5 hurricane brings winds of 157 mph or higher, capable of causing catastrophic damage including the destruction of homes and infrastructure.